Kumu Kahua Theatre presents Ua Pau (It is Finished, Over, Destroyed) by Alani Apio directed by Harry Wong III, running August 22 - September 22, 2019.

Alika raised his niece by slaving away at the very hotel that stole his family's land. After 6 years at college, his brother's daughter, Stevie, returns home, a technology wielding millennial. As the future of the family, Stevie must reconcile the emotional destruction within her ohana. When a dark secret is revealed, the results are devastating.

Told in flashbacks from past to present, Alani Apio's third and final play in the Kamau trilogy is a requiem to the enduring effects of Colonialism.



This production contains adult language and triggering situations including violence and self-inflicted harm. This play runs: August 22 - September 22, 2019. Thursday, Friday & Saturday 8pm: August 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, 31; September 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 2019. Sundays 2pm: August 25; September 1, 8, 15, *22, 2019

*American Sign Language Interpretation upon request

Following the performance on Friday, August 30th there will be a free talk story with the playwright, directors and cast following the performance. These talk stories are offered on the 2nd Friday of each production run and include an opportunity to gain behind the scenes insight from the director, cast and playwright (when available).



Tickets for performances can be purchased with a credit card by calling 536-4441, or by visiting the box office at 46 Merchant Street (corner of Bethel and Merchant Streets, downtown) between 11am and 3pm Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased at KumuKahua.org.

Ticket prices are $5-$25

Photo Credit: Brandon Miyagi





Related Articles Shows View More Hawaii Stories

More Hot Stories For You