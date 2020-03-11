Kumu Kahua Theatre Presents The Story Behind The Official Adoption Of Christianity In Hawai'i

Kumu Kahua Theatre presents The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu by Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl, directed by Harry Wong, III, running March 19 - April 19, 2020.

This complex historical drama explores different perspectives on Hawaii's official adoption of Christianity.

When Lucy Thurston and Sybil Bingham arrive on the shores of Oahu in 1820, a year after Queen Ka'ahumanu overthrew the traditional Kapu system in ancient Hawaii, they immediately attempt their missionary task. Queen Kaahumanu, however, is more interested in their dresses than any new god and has no desire for any new religion. Sybil and Lucy persevere, and so begins the slow, gradual process of Ka'ahumanu's conversion. This complex historical drama explores different perspectives on Hawaii's official adoption of Christianity-from the caste system to notions of monogamy.

This play runs: March 19 - April 19, 2020 Thursday, Friday & Saturday 8pm: March 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28; April 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 2020 Sundays 2pm: March 22, 29, April 5, *19, 2020

*American Sign Language Interpretation upon request

(No show Sunday, April 12 - Easter)

Following the performance on Friday, March 27th and April 10th there will be a free talk story with the director and cast following the performance. These talk stories offer an opportunity to gain behind the scenes insight from the director, cast and playwright (when available). The April 10th talk-story will include the cast and director of UH Hilo's production of The Conversion of Ka`ahumanu which runs April 3-5th.

Hometowns of the cast of The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu

Anette Arinix, Honolulu, HI - Lelea'e "Buffy" Kahalepuna-Wong, Honolulu, HI - Pō'ai Lincoln, Waimea, HI - Anne Lokomaika'i Lipscomb, Hilo, HI - Julia Avilla LoPresti, Ewa Beach, HI - Kahana Ho, Honolulu, HI.

Tickets for performances can be purchased with a credit card by calling 536-4441, or by visiting the box office at 46 Merchant Street (corner of Bethel and Merchant Streets, downtown) between 11am and 3pm Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased at KumuKahua.org. Ticket prices are $5-$25.

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by The Richard Aadland Fund and Robert Emens Black Funds of The Hawai'i Community Foundation, McInerny Foundation (Bank of Hawaii, Trustee); Hawaiian Electric Industries (HEI) Charitable Foundation and Hawaiian Electric Company; The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Edric Sakamoto and other Foundations and Businesses, in addition, to support from our loyal patrons.

INFO: 536-4441, kumukahua.org





