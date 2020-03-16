Kumu Kahua Theatre Postpones THE CONVERSION OF KA'AHUMANU

To comply with CDC recommendations during the coronavirus/COVID19 outbreak, Kumu Kahua Theatre is postponing the opening of The Conversion of Ka'ahumanu by Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl. The show was scheduled to open on March 19 and run through April 19, 2020.

"We're looking at creative ways to continue with our 49th season to ensure that both this and our next scheduled show will experience full runs" says Managing Director, Donna Blanchard. "The postponement of the Festival of the Pacific gives us additional room in our planned calendar. We're also moving forward with exciting plans for our 50th season and using this time to expand our creative capital."

All current ticket-holders for The Conversion of Ka'ahumanu will be contacted directly about the change. Those wishing to maintain their tickets for the eventual production run may do so. Kumu Kahua will override its no-refund policy at this time; individual ticket-holders requesting a refund will receive one. Season subscribers will be contacted to reserve tickets once new dates for the show are set.

Beginning March 23rd, the theatre office will be closed until further notice, though the staff will continue to work remotely. Communication will continue via phone, email, and other electronic means.

The Kumu Kahua Theatre staff and board of directors hope these measures will help reduce and eventually eliminate the threat posed by this novel virus.

If you have questions about your tickets, please contact the box office at 808-536-4441 or by emailing officemanager@kumukahua.org.





