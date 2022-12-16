Kumu Kahua Theatre And Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The November 2022 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The November Go Try PlayWrite winner is Bethany Dickens Assaf for her play All I Want for Christmas is Pizza.

The November Prompt: A Christmas confrontation. Write a scene, 10 pages maximum, about an interrogation between a child and an adult over the existence of Santa Claus. For example, here in Hawai'i, a child may ask, "How does Santa get in the house when we don't have a chimney - and all my friends don't have chimneys?!"



Bethany Dickens Assaf is a freelance playwright, dramaturg, and theatre artist, and the co-founder of Whiskey Theatre Factory in Orlando, Florida. Almost 100 of her plays have been performed or read across the country including her twisty sci-fi play, The Consciousness, which has been performed at over 10 fringe festivals across the country and won Best Play at the Tampa Bay Theatre Festival. She's also had the amazing honor of working with organizations that are truly making an impact through storytelling such as Threshold Theatre, Central Florida Community Arts, Birdhouse Theatre, the Bechdel Group, and more. You can learn more through Bethany's website: www.BethanyDickens.com.



Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.



Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for the December 2022 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. The prompt for the month of December is: A New Year's Eve situation. Write a scene, 10 pages maximum, between New Year's Eve revelers and the homeless downtown. For example, a group of homeless try to get into a club in Waikiki.



CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT



Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.



There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press. Look for further future projects using scripts submitted for this contest - coming soon!

