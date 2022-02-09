Kennedy Theatre Celebrates Edward Sakamoto With Performances And A Symposium

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre will present, Hawai'i Nō Ka 'Oi: A Sakamoto Celebration, led by Program Director Tammy Haili'ōpua Baker. Showcasing selected scenes spanning the breadth of Edward Sakamoto's career and guided by a variety of student directors, this production will stand as a testament to Sakamoto's contribution to the local and world-wide theatre community. His plays uniquely feature stories from and about Hawai'i from a specifically Japanese-American point of view, depicting the highs and lows, the struggles and celebrations, and highlighting how culturally diverse the Hawaiian archipelago has become. Suggested for high school and older audiences, Hawai'i Nō Ka 'Oi: A Sakamoto Celebration will be presented in Kennedy Theatre's Earle Ernst Lab Theatre from February 24th through February 27th. Tickets range from $8-$18.

Edward "Ed" Sakamoto is known as one of Hawai'i's celebrated playwrights. He was an Oʻahu native and UH Mānoa alumnus who passed in 2015. His entire catalog of plays has been endowed to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Department of Theatre and Dance, granting full ownership and copyright authority over his 19 plays including local favorites: Aloha Las Vegas, Our Hearts Were Touched with Fire, Mānoa Valley, and Stew Rice. His writings included plays written in pidgin, large family dramas, and nostalgic comedies focused mainly on local Japanese characters in Hawaiʻi. UHM Theatre and Dance chair Markus Wessendorf stated, "We are honored to work together with local community theatre artists and scholars to preserve Ed Sakamoto's plays and legacy. Our priority will be to extend the rich cultural reach of these plays; the funds raised from licensing his plays will be used to support that endeavor and to celebrate and nurture local playwriting in Hawaiʻi."

The production features UHM graduate student directors Robert Torigoe (Taste of Kona Coffee), Kaipulaumakaniolono (Stew Rice), Maggie Ivanova (Obake), Ākea Kahikina (Lava), Iasona Kaper (Mānoa Valley and The Life of the Land), Marguerite Saxton (Lava), and Ron Heller (Chikamatsu's Forest) under the guidance of Program Director Tammy Haili'ōpua Baker. Scenes will feature local community actors (Denise-Aiko Chinen, Sean-Joseph, Brandon Hagio, Michael Sun Lee, Allan Y. Okubo, Dann Seki, Renée Whitehouse, and others) alongside UHM acting students.

Chosen scenes for this production depict first generation Japanese sons struggling with their duty to family against the Western ideals of individualism and the "American Dream" (Taste of Kona Coffee[MOU1] and Mānoa Valley), three friends and the consequences of their choices to stay or leave Hawaiʻi (Stew Rice), breaking the cycle of domestic violence against women (Obake), a dark comedy about the consumerism and tourist industry of Hawaiʻi (Lava), and even a fairytale set in early 1700s Japan combining traditional elements of kabuki and bunraku with modern American dialogue and humor (Chikamatsu's Forest).

This production aims to highlight the expansive works of Sakamoto, while celebrating his legacy as a playwright and honoring his memory. Program Director Baker has also organized a virtual symposium in conjunction with Hawai'i Nō Ka 'Oi: A Sakamoto Celebration that will feature Asian American theatre artists from across America comprising three different panels on Sunday, February 27, 2022 titled "Asian American Theatre Artists: Representation, Social Change And Community Building," "The Contributions and Impact of Playwright Edward Sakamoto," and "Directing Sakamoto: Directors' Perspectives and Production Processes." Following the final Sunday performance, the concluding panel will gather the seven graduate student directors (Ron Heller, Maggie Ivanova, Ākea Kahikina, Kaipulaumakaniolono, Iāsona Kaper, Marguerite Saxon, and Robert Torigoe) to reflect on directing Sakamoto's work and share their perspectives regarding the production processes. More information about the panels, participants, and virtual start times can be found at manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/sakamotosymposium.

All patrons (ages 5 and up) attending Hawai'i Nō Ka 'Oi: A Sakamoto Celebration are required to show proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19, utilize and complete the LumiSight UH daily health check app prior to entering Kennedy Theatre, and wear a CDC approved mask covering the nose and mouth at all times. For more information about the show, ticket information, vaccination and mask requirements, additional resources and more, visit: manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/sakamoto.