Kennedy Theatre Announces SPRING AWAKENING and More for 57th Season

UHM Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre present the 2020/21 Production Season

The Mainstage Season opens with Eddie Wen' Go: the Story of the Upside-Down Canoe, a Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) production. In this play adaptation of the book, the story of Eddie Aikau's heroism is told through the eyes of ocean creatures who witnessed his bravery and sacrifice.

In November 2020, the hit rock-musical Spring Awakening storms the mainstage to express coming of age frustrations, the angst of adolescence, and awakening sexuality. Breath, a contemporary dance concert featuring new original choreography and unique artistic creations takes the stage in January. Involving a wide range of collaborating choreographers, artists, designers, and multimedia experts, Breath expands dance expression through innovation and collaboration. The Mainstage Season finale is a spectacular late spring performance, The Maiden Benten and the Bandits of the White Waves, a traditional Japanese Kabuki production prepared under the guidance of master Kabuki practitioners.

The Primetime Series features the culminating thesis works of MFA directors, dancers, choreographers and playwrights, and BFA dance candidates on the eve of graduation as well as experimental or chamber works directed by faculty. This year's Primetime Series opens with a Fall Footholds dance concert in October. This production is followed in December by I'm Lot Lane (a solo effort) a new play about the rise of American politics in an occupied Hawaiian Kingdom. A brand-new translation and modern adaptation of the classic fairytale, Ondine, will debut in February. The Primetime Series finale is the second of our Footholds dance concerts and opens March 31.

Late Night Theatre is a student-run organization hosted by UHM's Department of Theatre + Dance. Their mission is to present experimental and quirky work not often seen in Honolulu. Budgets and technical elements are kept minimal in order to focus on students' acting and directing skills. Shows are presented at a student-friendly late-night hour.

Kennedy Theatre continues to keep the best interests of our students, patrons, colleagues, and the greater community in the forefront of our plans as we navigate the changing tides of the coronavirus pandemic. We are simultaneously planning for the best-case scenario while also preparing contingency plans in the event of extended social distancing recommendations. Our production season is driven by our mission to create opportunities for artistic growth by providing professional-quality production experiences and opportunities for our students. We will continue to do everything possible to be ready to provide these services when prudent and after group gathering restrictions have been lifted.

