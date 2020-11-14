Kailua Onstage Arts Presents Drive-In Production of AN ILIAD

Performances run November 7, 8, 14 & 15 at 6pm.

Kailua Onstage Art presents a drive-in production of An Iliad by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare. The production is directed by Miles Phillips and stars Kevin Keaveney and Alison Maldonado.

Running time is roughly 100 mins. There are a couple of instances of profanity, but this show should be suitable for ages 13+

The production is performed by Kailua Onstage Arts in their temporary outdoor home at 340 Uluniu St. in Kailua, The parking lot opens at 5pm, show starts at 6pm.

This play is presented as drive-in theater, and audiences are encouraged to have dinner and a show in the comfort of your car!

Some details about drive-in theater:

Everyone will remain in their cars and the actors will be audible on your FM radio (car or portable; smartphone apps will not work). Most cars can run a radio for 8-10 hrs without depleting the battery, but the company will have jumper cables on hand, if needed.

Windows may be kept down, as the theatre will be socially distancing the cars.

If you need to leave the car for any reason, please wear a mask.

Please no sharing of food or drink between occupants of different cars.

Please keep in mind that sight lines from the rear seats of some cars may be very limiting; but the theatre cannot allow outdoor seating due to safety precautions.

Learn more at https://kailuaonstagearts.com/#295ca53f-50ab-4e05-8ebf-78491da1abdb.

