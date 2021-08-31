Honolulu Will Require Proof of Vaccination For Theaters, Restaurants, and More

Honolulu will require proof of COVID-29 vaccination for patrons looking to attend theaters, and other indoor entertainment venues.

The "Safe Access O'ahu" program requires all employees, contractors, and volunteers of businesses, such as restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, museums, arcades and other similar establishments, to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result each week in order to operate.

In addition, customers must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within the previous 48 hours in order to enter the establishment. Children under 12 years old are exempt.

This goes into effect on September 13.

What is acceptable proof of vaccination?

Proof of full vaccination means demonstrating that a person has completed a vaccination regimen approved by the Hawaii Department of Health in compliance with all requirements of the State's Safe Travels program through providing:

a hard copy of a state-approved vaccination card;

a photograph/digital copy of a state-approved vaccination card; or

a Hawai'i state-approved digital/smart device application confirming full vaccination status (including via the Safe Travels program/application).

Plus, identification with the same information as the proof of vaccination is required.

"Full vaccination" means two weeks have passed after the second dose in a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination series which has been authorized for emergency use or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Or two weeks have passed after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccination which has been authorized for emergency use or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, regardless of whether a COVID-19 vaccine booster has been received.

What is an acceptable negative COVID-19 test?

A negative test result must be a U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization, or approved molecular test, or antigen test taken within 48 hours of entry to a business included in this emergency order.

And identification with the same information as the negative COVID-19 test.

Learn more at https://www.oneoahu.org/safe-access-oahu.