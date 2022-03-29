Honolulu Theatre For Youthʻs THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT Opens At Tenney Theater In Preparation For National Tour

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced that The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories, by Reiko Ho and The HTY Ensemble, returns to Tenney Theater before heading out on a national tour. The team has been invited to perform at two prestigious venues in Florida: The Kravis Center for Performing Arts and The Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater. The show had a successful run in early 2020, and the team was about to embark on a statewide tour when the pandemic lock down occurred.

The show includes re-tellings of traditional fables from Japan and Okinawa that teach important lessons of persistence, respect and kindness. Japanese and Okinawan music, language and culture are the heart of this interactive performance featuring clever animals and a whole lot of fun for children ages 3+ and their families.

"The Carp Who Would Not Quit includes some of my favorite childhood stories and was a joy to devise," said creator/director, Reiko Ho. "We are honored and excited to share a little bit of Japanese and Okinawan music, language, and culture with keiki on the Continent." The show is interactive. Children are encouraged to call out with characters, learn Japanese names for animals, and sing and dance along with resident ensemble members Junior Tesoro, Mattea Mazzella, and Serina Dunham.

The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories will open to Hawaiʻi audiences on April 10th at 2:00pm at Tenney Theatre followed by performances on April 16 at 11:00am and on April 23 at11:00am and 2:00pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www,htyweb.org or by calling 808-839-9885 ext 720. HTY Members receive tickets for shows as part of their membership. More information on becoming a member of HTY can also be found on HTYʻs website: www.htyweb.org.