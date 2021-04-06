Hawaii Youth Symphony's Pacific Music Institute Returns in 2021

The Pacific Music Institute has announced its summer 2021 program-a hybrid offering of both online lessons and small in-person classes that follow strict health and safety protocols. Ensemble in-person instruction will be held at the spacious Hawaii Convention Center while an online-only option accommodates our mainland and international students who may be unable to travel.

Every summer at the Pacific Music Institute is an opportunity to make music, friends, and develop skills that will extend far beyond the rehearsal room or concert hall.

A PMI summer includes a comprehensive music curriculum-sectionals, rehearsals, masterclasses performances, and more. In Summer 2021, we enter the third year of our OLA (Orchestral Learning Alliance) program, featuring Artist Faculty and Teaching Fellows from the National Orchestral Institute+Festival.

PMI has programs for all instruments that play in a symphony orchestra, symphonic band, or jazz ensemble.

Dates for 2021:

July 5-11, 2021: Solo & String Quartet, Double Bass Workshop, Winds, Brass, and Percussion Clinics, Summer Jazz Intensive

July 5-10 and 14, 2021: PMI+, Online Masterclasses

July 14-17, 2021: Ukulele Workshop

Learn more at https://www.pacificmusichi.org/