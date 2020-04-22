Hawaii Children's Theatre Awards 2020 Ethan Shell Memorial College Scholarship for Performing Arts

According to TheGardenIsland.com, Hawaii Children's Theatre has awarded the 2020 Ethan Shell Memorial College Scholarship for Performing Arts to Emmanuella Marcil.

Marcil will be attending Lawrence University in Cincinnati, majoring in theater or digital media. The $1000 scholarship will be applied to her tuition.

The Ethan Shell Memorial College Scholarship was launched in memory of Ethan Bradford Shell, who took part in numerous HCT productions. Shell went to college in New York City, and was working off-Broadway when he passed away suddenly from an undiagnosed heart condition at age 21. The scholarship was launched to support first or second year students majoring in the performing arts. This is HCT's tenth year gifting the scholarship.

"We'd like to thank Capt. Andy's for their generosity in sponsoring our yearly fundraiser to provide for this worthy scholarship," said HCT president Dolly Kanekuni. "We wish the very talented Emmanuella continued success and know that Ethan would be glad you're 'living your dash'."

Read more on TheGardenIsland.com.





