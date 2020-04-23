HTY Announces 5 More Episodes of New Digital TV Show THE HI WAY

Honolulu Theatre for Youth is pleased to announce that The HI Way is here to see you and your family through this difficult time. We are delighted that Hawaii News Now stations will run 5 more episodes of The HI Way. Episode 4, "We're All In This Together," will premiere next week Tuesday, April 28th at The HI Way's new time of 5:30pm on K5. Episode 5, "New School Rules," is already in the works and will pay special tribute to our hard-working teachers and parents learning to be teachers.

The artistic team is enthusiastically embracing the opportunity to continue serving the community. Upcoming episodes will include "We're All in This Together," "New School Rules," and "My Birthday (And Graduation) was Canceled" inspired by the current challenges families are facing worldwide.

"HTY is very fortunate to have the steadfast support of our dedicated Board of Directors and community partners, Hawaii News Now and Hawaii State Department of Health. We have received fantastic feedback from parents, teachers and children who are watching The HI Way and we are committed to continuing to provide this resource to our community."--Becky Dunning, Managing Director.

This week, catch Episodes 1, 2, and 3 on K5, KHNL, KGMB. Go online to www.htyweb.org for updates on the full broadcast schedule. The HTY team continues to collaborate, film, and edit remotely from their homes.

The HI Way, HTY's new digital content for families and children, brings the magic of HTY's educational stage performances and the resident ensemble's creative energy into a digital format for viewing at home on any device. The program is produced in association with NMG Network and Hawaii News Now and is being broadcast on Hawaii News Now TV stations (KHNL, KGMB & K5), and is available online at HTYWEB.org, HTY's YouTube channel, and other streaming platforms.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth is Hawaii's non-profit professional theatre company providing theatre and drama education programs that make a difference in the lives of Hawaii's young people and families. Founded in 1955, HTY is recognized the world over as one of America's most honored theatres.





