Don Barnhart's HYPNOMANIA Comedy Hypnosis Show Comes to Maui for One Night Only

Catch the hilarity at Da Playground on August 13th.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of the June 2023 Go Try PlayWr Photo 3 Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of the June 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest
Don Barnhart Brings Hilariously Hypnotic Comedy Show to Maui Photo 4 Don Barnhart Brings Hilariously Hypnotic Comedy Show to Maui

Don Barnhart's HYPNOMANIA Comedy Hypnosis Show Comes to Maui for One Night Only

From entertaining the troops around the world to starring in his own Las Vegas residency on the 9th island, comedy hypnotist Don Barnhart turns audience volunteers into the star of the show at Hypnomania August 13th at Da Playground in Maui, HI.

Direct from his own residency in Las Vegas, The Don Barnhart Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show invites volunteers to join him onstage and tap into their hidden talents delivering interactive, improvisational and sidesplitting comedy while simultaneously unlocking the unique mysteries of the human mind.

Hypnomania is part standup comedy, part improvisation, part hypnosis and a little bit of America's Got Talent mixed together. Barnhart opens the show with his award-winning standup comedy before inviting volunteers to join him onstage and experience the power of hypnosis, tapping into their subconscious mind and releasing their hidden talents and skills.

Featuring for Don Barnhart is the Maui Time's 2023 Best Comedian Chino LaForge, Chino a chameleon in comedic disposition and adapts to an array of audiences. His versatility and keen wit allow him to skate through a bouquet of subjects, and his natural charisma and knack for storytelling will claim your full attention. His animal-style comedy comes from a place of organic honesty.

Opening the show is another hysterically funny local comedian, Ronda Lee Kitts. Ronda's unassuming charm, anecdotal jokes, and tongue-in-cheek style of comedy. She recently opened for Kevin Nealon and won the Annual Maui Roast Battle, and is currently nominated for Maui's Best Comedian.

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania will run August 13th at 8pm at Da Playground.

Da Playgournd is located at the Ma'alaea Harbor in the Maui Harbor Shops.

300 Ma'alaea Rd Suite IC in Wailuku.

Doors open at 7pm

Advance tickets are $20

At Door $30

Seating is limited so advanced tickets are highly encouraged and can be purchased online at Click Here or visiting the club's website at https://www.daplaygroundmaui.com or calling (808) 727-2571


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Hawaii

1
Henry Kapono Brings 50th Anniversary Songs of C&K Concert to Maui Photo
Henry Kapono Brings 50th Anniversary Songs of C&K Concert to Maui

 The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents Henry Kapono & the Songs of C&K, featuring Henry Kapono and fellow musicians in a 50th anniversary salute to the music of Cecilio & Kapono.

2
THROUGH THE ROOTS Comes to da Playground Maui This Week Photo
THROUGH THE ROOTS Comes to da Playground Maui This Week

BAMP PROJECT presents THROUGH THE ROOTS at da Playground Maui, Wailuku, HI. The performance is on Thursday, August 3 at 8:00pm HST.

3
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of the June 2023 Go Try PlayWr Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of the June 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.    

4
Don Barnhart Brings Hilariously Hypnotic Comedy Show to Maui Photo
Don Barnhart Brings Hilariously Hypnotic Comedy Show to Maui

Get ready to be hypnotized and entertained with Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show in Maui. Experience the mind-bending comedy and unlock the hidden talents of volunteers as they tap into their subconscious mind. Join Don Barnhart and guest comedians Chino LaForge and Ronda Lee Kitts for an unforgettable night of laughter.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

Hawaii SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rotterdam
TAG - The Actors' Group (7/27-8/20)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Judas Kiss
Maui OnStage (8/24-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Maui OnStage (10/06-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Enhancing Academic Success: Exploring Student Essay Help with SWTOR Strategies
diana (7/19-8/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Raise Your Voice
Maui OnStage (11/09-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nutcracker Sweets
Maui OnStage (12/14-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aloha Ha Comedy Club
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (8/08-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Diamond Head Theatre (7/21-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You