Don Barnhart's HYPNOMANIA Comedy Hypnosis Show Comes to Maui for One Night Only

From entertaining the troops around the world to starring in his own Las Vegas residency on the 9th island, comedy hypnotist Don Barnhart turns audience volunteers into the star of the show at Hypnomania August 13th at Da Playground in Maui, HI.

Direct from his own residency in Las Vegas, The Don Barnhart Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show invites volunteers to join him onstage and tap into their hidden talents delivering interactive, improvisational and sidesplitting comedy while simultaneously unlocking the unique mysteries of the human mind.

Hypnomania is part standup comedy, part improvisation, part hypnosis and a little bit of America's Got Talent mixed together. Barnhart opens the show with his award-winning standup comedy before inviting volunteers to join him onstage and experience the power of hypnosis, tapping into their subconscious mind and releasing their hidden talents and skills.

Featuring for Don Barnhart is the Maui Time's 2023 Best Comedian Chino LaForge, Chino a chameleon in comedic disposition and adapts to an array of audiences. His versatility and keen wit allow him to skate through a bouquet of subjects, and his natural charisma and knack for storytelling will claim your full attention. His animal-style comedy comes from a place of organic honesty.

Opening the show is another hysterically funny local comedian, Ronda Lee Kitts. Ronda's unassuming charm, anecdotal jokes, and tongue-in-cheek style of comedy. She recently opened for Kevin Nealon and won the Annual Maui Roast Battle, and is currently nominated for Maui's Best Comedian.

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania will run August 13th at 8pm at Da Playground.

Da Playgournd is located at the Ma'alaea Harbor in the Maui Harbor Shops.

300 Ma'alaea Rd Suite IC in Wailuku.

Doors open at 7pm

Advance tickets are $20

At Door $30

Seating is limited so advanced tickets are highly encouraged and can be purchased online at Click Here or visiting the club's website at https://www.daplaygroundmaui.com or calling (808) 727-2571

