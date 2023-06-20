Diamond Head Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens July 21

Beauty and the Beast opens at Diamond Head Theatre on July 21 and runs through August 6 with the possibility of an extension.

The story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.

If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. Musical is based on Disney's 1991 film of the same name. The musical features songs from the original film including "Be Our Guest," "Belle" and the iconic "Beauty and the Beast".

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.