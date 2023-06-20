Diamond Head Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens July 21

The musical features songs from the original film including "Be Our Guest," "Belle" and the iconic "Beauty and the Beast".

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
MENDOKUSAI Comes to Kumu Kahua Theatre in August Photo 2 MENDOKUSAI Comes to Kumu Kahua Theatre in August
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of the May 2023 Go Try PlayWri Photo 3 Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of the May 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest
Diamond Head Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens July 21 Photo 4 Diamond Head Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens July 21

Diamond Head Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens July 21

Diamond Head Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens July 21

Beauty and the Beast opens at Diamond Head Theatre on July 21 and runs through August 6 with the possibility of an extension.

The story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.

If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. Musical is based on Disney's 1991 film of the same name. The musical features songs from the original film including "Be Our Guest," "Belle" and the iconic "Beauty and the Beast".

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Hawaii

1
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of the May 2023 Go Try PlayWri Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of the May 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The May Go Try PlayWrite winner is John Wythe White for his piece Gun Shy.

2
MENDOKUSAI Comes to Kumu Kahua Theatre in August Photo
MENDOKUSAI Comes to Kumu Kahua Theatre in August

Mendokusai comes to Kumu Kahua Theatre in August. Written by Eric Stack, performances run August 17 - September 17, 2023.

3
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the June 2023 Prompt for Go Try PlayWrite Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the June 2023 Prompt for Go Try PlayWrite

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press announce the June prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

4
Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Concert Film Event Comes to Maui Photo
'Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90' Concert Film Event Comes to Maui

 Blackbird Presents and the Maui Arts & Cultural Center present a world premiere screening Saturday, June 10 outdoors under the stars in the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion featuring an in-person introduction by Willie Nelson of the recent filmed concert event at the Hollywood Bowl honoring his 90th birthday.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'I'm a Dick' From LEWBERGER Musical Video Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'I'm a Dick' From LEWBERGER Musical
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya Video
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya
View all Videos

Hawaii SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RENT
Kahilu (6/24-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aloha Ha Comedy Club
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (8/08-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You