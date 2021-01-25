Diamond Head Theatre Presents LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

Diamond Head Theatre (DHT), the nation's third oldest continuously operating community theatre will present Love, Loss and What I Wore, playing February 5 through February 21.

Opening weekend starts on Friday, February 5 at 7:30 PM; Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 4:00 PM. The rest of the run continues Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM with additional shows on Saturdays at 3:00 PM and Sundays at 4:00 PM. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://www.diamondheadtheatre.com.

Love, Loss and What I Wore explores the lives of women through 28 different characters who share memories of love and loss through the lens of the clothes they wore. From wedding dresses to miniskirts, along with the search for the perfect purse, the play will be performed by five women who assume various roles throughout the show.

The cast includes: Betty Bolton; Kim Anderson; Jennifer Sojot; Amy K. Sullivan and Susan Hawes. The show is directed by Ahnya Chang.

The play was created by sisters, Nora (Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry met Sally, Heartburn) and Delia Ephron (You've Got Mail, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) based on the book by Ilene Beckerman. The show has been produced on six continents and in more than eight countries.