Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Diamond Head Theatre Presents LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

Love, Loss and What I Wore will be presented on February 5.

Jan. 25, 2021  

Diamond Head Theatre Presents LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

Diamond Head Theatre (DHT), the nation's third oldest continuously operating community theatre will present Love, Loss and What I Wore, playing February 5 through February 21.

Opening weekend starts on Friday, February 5 at 7:30 PM; Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 4:00 PM. The rest of the run continues Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM with additional shows on Saturdays at 3:00 PM and Sundays at 4:00 PM. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://www.diamondheadtheatre.com.

Love, Loss and What I Wore explores the lives of women through 28 different characters who share memories of love and loss through the lens of the clothes they wore. From wedding dresses to miniskirts, along with the search for the perfect purse, the play will be performed by five women who assume various roles throughout the show.

The cast includes: Betty Bolton; Kim Anderson; Jennifer Sojot; Amy K. Sullivan and Susan Hawes. The show is directed by Ahnya Chang.

The play was created by sisters, Nora (Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry met Sally, Heartburn) and Delia Ephron (You've Got Mail, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) based on the book by Ilene Beckerman. The show has been produced on six continents and in more than eight countries.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet
Patrick Garr
Patrick Garr
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Related Articles View More Hawaii Stories   Shows
Hawaii Theatre Center Presents TIG NOTARO Photo

Hawaii Theatre Center Presents TIG NOTARO

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! Manoa Valley Theatre & Mor Photo

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! Manoa Valley Theatre & More Take Home Wins!

Kahilu Theatre Announces Sara Nealy as Executive Director Photo

Kahilu Theatre Announces Sara Nealy as Executive Director

LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! MANOA VALLEY THEATRE Leads B Photo

LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! MANOA VALLEY THEATRE Leads Best Theatre Staff!


More Hot Stories For You

  • TheatreSquared's SCHOOL GIRLS: OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Begins Streaming This Week
  • VIDEO: Arkansas Repertory Theatre Performs 'Telephone Hour' as Part of BUILDING BIRDIE Series
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!