Diamond Head Theatre Presents CINDERELLA Opening January 20

The show will be the first production in DHT's new theatre and is set to open on Friday, January 20.

Dec. 12, 2022  

Diamond Head Theatre has announced a five-performance extension of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella.

The show will be the first production in DHT's new theatre and is set to open on Friday, January 20. Extended shows include evening performances on February 9, 10, 11 (7:30PM) and matinees on February 11 (3 pm) and 12 (4 pm). To purchase tickets and for more information, visit DiamondHeadTheatre.com. This show is anticipated to sell out.

Dreams really do come true in this fairy tale romance of Cinderella. A virtual slave to her stepmother and stepsisters, she dreams of life as a princess. When her Fairy Godmother arrives, her wish is granted. Cinderella enchants the handsome Prince Charming at the ball, but must face the wrath of her enraged stepmother and sisters when the spell wears off at midnight. This charming and enchanting show will still have the hearts of young and old soaring when the slipper fits.

The cast includes: Christine Kluvo as Cinderella; Nick Amador as The Prince; Laurence Paxton as The King; Anna Young as The Queen; and Paula Fuga as The Fairy Godmother.

The show features music by Richard Rogers and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Songs include "Ten Minutes Ago," "In My Own Little Corner" and "Stepsisters Lament."

This will be the first public performance in Diamond Head Theatre's brand-new theatre. The Ruger Theatre building was demolished on November 9, 2022.

The Diamond Head Theatre show is directed by John Rampage with musical direction by Lindsay Rabe.

Since 1915, Diamond Head Theatre has served as Hawaii's "Broadway of the Pacific. Originally constructed as a movie house in the 1930s as part of Fort Ruger, a new theatre is under construction and will open its doors in 2023. The capital campaign continues and the public can learn more at DHT's all new website at DiamondHeadTheatre.com. DHT showcases Hawaii's finest local talent, guest artists, and supports performance arts education. DHT is a local, independent nonprofit organization that relies on community support to present its shows and community programs. It is located at 520 Makapuu Avenue in Honolulu and its Box Office can be reached at 808-733-0274.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 


