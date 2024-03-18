Diamond Head Theatre Announces GREASE And More For Its 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Diamond Head Theatre (DHT), the nation's third-oldest continuously operating community theater, unveiled its 2024-2025 season lineup this afternoon with a sneak peek preview. This season promises six shows featuring contemporary sensations, beloved family favorites and timeless classic crowd-pleasers. All shows run for three weeks and may be extended.

Season subscriptions are currently available for $162, guaranteeing seats for subscription holders and access to the entire season of shows. If seats remain, tickets will be offered to the general public. To become a subscriber, visit DiamondHeadTheatre.com or call the Box Office at (808) 733-0274.

"Our 2024-2025 season builds on DHT's tradition of artistic excellence with fresh energy and innovative theatrical storytelling," says DHT Executive Director Trevor Tamashiro. "Next season, our eclectic lineup of shows opens in September and offers entertainment for all ages, from keiki to kupuna."

The season will kick off with the Hawai'i premiere of the hilarious new musical Honeymoon in Vegas, the heartwarming holiday favorite White Christmas and the timely and inspirational musical Man of La Mancha. DHT's Audience Pick of the season is the hit musical Grease. The season will also celebrate one of the great playwrights of the 20th century, lost during the pandemic, Terrence McNally, with his Tony Award-winning play, Master Class.

The show lineup is as follows:

Honeymoon in Vegas

This lively musical based on the 1992 film tells the story of Jack, who promised his dying mother he'd never marry but falls in love with Betsy. When he finally decides to propose in Las Vegas, a charming gambler threatens to steal Betsy away, leading to a madcap adventure filled with unforgettable songs and hilarious moments. Show opens on September 20.

White Christmas

This show shares the story of two veterans, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who had a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. They follow two beautiful singing sisters to a Vermont lodge for their Christmas show, which their former Army commander owns. Show opens on November 22.

Master Class

Maria Callas conducts a master class, beginning with a comical interaction with a perky soprano, Sophie, who chooses a challenging aria. Callas then shares intimate details of her life, including her famous affair with Aristotle Onassis and struggles in her career. The class culminates with Callas advising a talented soprano, Sharon, to choose less demanding roles, acknowledging the sacrifices often required for artistic success.

Grease

The iconic musical is set in 1959 at Rydell High and follows the romance between greaser Danny Zuko and new girl Sandy Dumbrowski. Their love story unfolds amidst the backdrop of the Burger Palace Boys and Pink Ladies, with classic 1950s hits like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "It's Raining on Prom Night" weaving through the story, making it one of the most beloved musicals worldwide. Show opens March 21, 2025.

Man of La Mancha

This beloved musical is inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' "Don Quixote," which was set during the Spanish Inquisition. In the story, Cervantes and his fellow prisoners perform a play about the elderly Alonso Quijana, who becomes the idealistic knight Don Quixote on a quest to right the world's wrongs. Show opens May 23, 2025.

The Spongebob Musical

Based on the animated series, where SpongeBob and his friends band together to save Bikini Bottom from a looming volcanic eruption. Filled with original songs by various artists such as Steven Tyler, Sara Bareilles, and Panic! At the Disco, the musical is a tale of optimism triumphing in the face of adversity, appealing to audiences of all ages with its magical music and unforgettable characters. Show opens July 18, 2025.

