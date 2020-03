Amid COVID-19 concerns, Diamond Head Theatre is postponing its performances of The Bodyguard, scheduled to open on March 20, 2020. The new scheduled dates will be April 10 to May 3, 2020.

The following statement has been released:

We are working with our patrons to re-seat them into the new performances, and of course, will continue to follow the lead of our city, state and federal officials in any further strategies, as we move forward.





Related Articles Shows View More Hawaii Stories

More Hot Stories For You