Bonnie Raitt Returns to Maui in March 2023

Bonnie Raitt will continue her Just Like That... Tour in 2023 starting in her home state performing five California concerts with Special Guest Roy Rogers (solo) joining her for Long Beach, Santa Cruz, and Sacramento. The tour will also include a special three-show stand at The Venetian in Las Vegas before Bonnie heads to Hawai'i with concerts in Honolulu and Maui featuring Special Guest John Cruz.

Raitt will perform at Maui Arts & Cultural Center on 31 March.

Raitt will be bringing her show to Australia for two concerts with Special Guest Mavis Staples and two shows at the Byron Bay Bluesfest. Upon return from Australia, the tour will make stops in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh before heading overseas to Dublin and then kicking off a two-week headlining tour in the UK including stops in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, and the Black Deer Festival in Kent.

2022 has been an incredible year for Raitt with a 75-date headlining U.S. tour; the release of her critically acclaimed 21st album 'Just Like That...,' on her independent label, Redwing Records; receiving the GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award, being honored with the Icon Award at this year's Billboard Women In Music Awards and seeing her breakthrough album, 'Nick of Time' added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry. 'Just Like That...' was #1 on six Billboard charts the week of release and was perched at #1 on the Americana Radio Album Chart for ten consecutive weeks. The album's first single, "Made Up Mind" remained in the top three spots on the Americana Radio Singles Chart for 17 weeks.