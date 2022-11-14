Bonnie Raitt Returns to Maui in March 2023
Raitt will perform at Maui Arts & Cultural Center on 31 March.
Bonnie Raitt will continue her Just Like That... Tour in 2023 starting in her home state performing five California concerts with Special Guest Roy Rogers (solo) joining her for Long Beach, Santa Cruz, and Sacramento. The tour will also include a special three-show stand at The Venetian in Las Vegas before Bonnie heads to Hawai'i with concerts in Honolulu and Maui featuring Special Guest John Cruz.
Raitt will perform at Maui Arts & Cultural Center on 31 March.
Raitt will be bringing her show to Australia for two concerts with Special Guest Mavis Staples and two shows at the Byron Bay Bluesfest. Upon return from Australia, the tour will make stops in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh before heading overseas to Dublin and then kicking off a two-week headlining tour in the UK including stops in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, and the Black Deer Festival in Kent.
2022 has been an incredible year for Raitt with a 75-date headlining U.S. tour; the release of her critically acclaimed 21st album 'Just Like That...,' on her independent label, Redwing Records; receiving the GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award, being honored with the Icon Award at this year's Billboard Women In Music Awards and seeing her breakthrough album, 'Nick of Time' added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry. 'Just Like That...' was #1 on six Billboard charts the week of release and was perched at #1 on the Americana Radio Album Chart for ten consecutive weeks. The album's first single, "Made Up Mind" remained in the top three spots on the Americana Radio Singles Chart for 17 weeks.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
More Hot Stories For You
November 9, 2022
The holidays on Maui will be highlighted this year with a special Willie Nelson & Family concert Friday, December 23 outside under the stars in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion.
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The November 2022 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite
November 2, 2022
Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the November prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.
Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces The Cast Of LUCKY COME HAWAII By Jon Shirota
October 27, 2022
Kumu Kahua Theatre and production director Harry Wong III has announced the Lucky Come Hawaii team.
Smash Mouth to Play Concert at Maui Arts & Cultural Center
October 23, 2022
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum band Smash Mouth coming to Maui for a concert in Castle Theater Friday, January 6, 2023. This concert is only on Maui and only at the MACC. Tickets go on sale online only to MACC members Tuesday, October 25 and to the general public Friday, October 28.
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner of The September 2022 Go Try PlayWrite Contest
October 19, 2022
The September Go Try PlayWrite winner is SH Kukana Murakoshi for her play Makemake ʻEkolu. The September Prompt was: In honor of Halloween. Write a scene, 10 pages maximum, of a group of kids where one of them receives a magic piece of candy that once eaten grants her or him three wishes.