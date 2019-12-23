Blue Note Hawaii Announces Sergio Mendes, Taj Mahal, and Kool & the Gang

Blue Note Hawaii, the state's premier venue for the world's most celebrated artists, announces three epic concert series with Sérgio Mendes, Taj Mahal featuring special guest Willie K and Kool & the Gang. Tickets are on sale now at www.bluenotehawaii.com.

Sérgio Mendes

February 5 & 6

Showtime 8:00p.m.

Doors: 6:00p.m.

February 7

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30p.m.

Tickets: VIP $115, Table & Booth $85, Bar Area $65

Producer, composer, keyboardist and vocalist, Sérgio Mendes is one of the most internationally-successful Brazilian artists of all time. His hit single, "Mas Que Nada," is the first Portuguese language song to ever hit Billboard's U.S. Pop chart. Mendes' signature mix of bossa nova, samba and distinctive pop instrumentation have ultimately come to define Brazilian music.

Taj Mahal Featuring Special Guest Willie K

March 13-15

Tickets: Premium $55, Loge & Bar $45

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30p.m.

Taj Mahal is a towering musical figure-a legend who transcended the blues not by leaving them behind, but by revealing their magnificent scope to the world. Over the years, Taj has also emerged as a mind-boggling, multifaceted player. In addition to the guitar, he has become proficient on about 20 different instruments-and counting. A brilliant artist with a musicologist's mind, Taj has pursued and elevated the roots of beloved sounds with boundless devotion and skill. Joining Taj is local Hawaiian legend and multi-instrumentalist, Willie K.

Kool & the Gang

March 26-28

Tickets: Premium $150, Loge $115, Bar $85

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30p.m.



Kool & the Gang have influenced the music of three generations. Thanks to songs like "Celebration," "Get Down On It," "Cherish," "Jungle Boogie," "Summer Madness" and "Open Sesame," they've earned two GRAMMY® Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums. Kool & the Gang has performed continuously for the past 43 years, longer than any R&B group in history. Their bulletproof funk and jazzy arrangements have also made them the most sampled band of all time.

Located in the former Society of Seven showroom inside Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, Blue Note Hawaii will feature a year-round lineup of musical entertainment-from local talent to international sensations-for limited engagements. As a part of Outrigger's ongoing commitment to the musical arts, the performance venue has undergone an extensive, multi-million-dollar revitalization, creating a brand new venue in the heart of Hawaii's most famed beach resort destination. Blue Note Hawaii features completely new décor and a state-of-the-art sound and light system.





