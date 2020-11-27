Ballet Hawaii Cancels THE NUTCRACKER Due to COVID-19

Ballet Hawaii has cancelled its annual live performance of The Nutcracker due to the health crisis, KHON2 reports.

"We knew early on that we weren't going to able to be on stage," said Ballet Hawaii's Artistic Director Pamela Taylor Tongg.

However, the dance school still plans on bringing a recorded version from years past to TV screens across the state.

"We're working on a video and it has interaction and a story line," she said. "We will have incorporated the 2016 [Nutcracker] that was our premier presentation," Taylor Tongg explained.

"We just have to keep our hopes up and believe that this will pass, and that we will be back in action and the Nutcracker will continue," she said. "We look forward to presenting the Nutcracker on video."

Read more on KHON2.

Shows View More Hawaii Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You