BERETANIA SNAPSHOTS Comes To Kumu Kahua Theatre

A creative exploration of growing up, grief, and family, Beretania Snapshots at Kumu Kahua Theatre takes to the stage for the first time in a premiere production. From playwright Sean-Joseph Choo, Beretania Snapshots follows the story of Connie—a teenager, who with the help of her imaginary dragon friend and her art, navigates her parents' perplexing relationship, young love, and loss after her aging grandmother returns to Hawaiʻi. Directed by Jason Kanda, the play will run from March 28 - April 28, 2024.

“While workshopping this script with Sean-Joseph, I came to an understanding that the story he wants to tell is not at all what you'd expect a story about a kid and a dragon to be about. It's not a fairy tale, but neither is it that story where you indulge in your made-up fantasy world to avoid confronting real-world problems,” said Kanda. “We start with the question of how to grieve the loss of those loved ones whom we have failed to appreciate before it was too late. It makes for a story that's more challenging to explore in a linear narrative, and more nuanced than any fairy tale is prepared to take on.”

Kanda and Choo's dynamic creative relationship at Kumu Kahua Theatre extends beyond the vibrant debut of Beretania Snapshots. A multi-ethnic artist from Honolulu, Choo's short script Co-Habi-fʻn-Station was featured in Kumu Kahua's unique directing challenge founded by Kanda called “The Work”, following its entry into the theatre's monthly Go Try PlayWrite contest. A graduate of Kamehameha Schools, Choo's work as a playwright, composer, and actor have been featured both in the Hawaiian islands and the island known as Turtle Island.

Beretania Snapshots features an incredible local cast, including the following talent listed with their hometowns: Kahana Ho of Honolulu, Cori Matsuoka of Aiea (Aiea High School alumni), Darryl Soriano (Moanalua High School alumni), Sanae Tokumura of Līhuʻe (Kauai High School alumni), Andy Valencia of Kāneʻohe (Castle High School alumni), and Paul Yau (McKinley High School alumni). The show's dragon character is set to make a memorable entrance with Ho—who is also Sound Designer for the play—along with other cast members, and the creative vision of Costume Designer Kula Pang. Dann Seki is the Props Designer.

Tickets are on sale now, with evening and matinee performances available (7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays). Patrons are encouraged to reserve seats as soon as possible at www.kumukahua.org or by contacting the theatre box office at (808) 536-4441. Arriving in time for the debut of Beretania Snapshots, Kumu Kahua is also rolling out new theatre merchandise, including a freshly designed t-shirt with a throwback vibe, lunch bento, rice paddle and more—all with a tagline that sums up the spirit of this unique nonprofit theatre that's been “Keeping it local since 1971” at its historic downtown location. Audiences are invited to experience the play's premiere and check out these new offerings, with both tickets and product purchases helping to benefit the community theatre.

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The AAPI Community Fund, The Richard Aadland Fund, The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, The John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, H. Hawaii Media, Simply Storage, Vacations Hawaiʻi, Zippy's Restaurants, Highway Inn, Generations Magazine, CVS/Longs Drugs, HMSA, Hawaiian Electric, MonkeyPod, and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.

