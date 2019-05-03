BEEHIVE, THE '60S MUSICAL Comes to Diamond Head Theatre

BEEHIVE, THE '60S MUSICAL includes 40 beloved hits that take one on a journey through the look, the sounds and the feel of a fast-changing decade, the 1960's.

The all-female cast start out as young adults, and as time passes, they grow up, learn more about the world, and channel that newfound knowledge back into the songs they sing, all the while documenting the dramatic changes that America underwent during the '60s.

From the earliest part of the decade, when fun, innocent tunes were the order of the day ( The Name Game, One Fine Day, Will You Love Me Tomorrow ) to the mid '60s, when unrest was in the air ( You Don't Own Me ) and finally to the era of women discovering their own empowerment ( Natural Woman, Me and Bobby McGee ), BEEHIVE tells the story of a life-defining period in our history.

The show is Directed by Malindi Fickle, Choreography by Rachele Rees and Musical Direction by Jenny Shiroma. This all female cast includes: Alison Aldcroft, Bailey Barnes, Jody Bill, Mary Calantoc, Teresa Davis, Alison Maldonado, Vanessa Manuel-Mazzullo, Lindsay Rabe, Kelley Rees, R ch Sapla, Aiko Schick and Jayna Wescoatt.

Show runs May 17 June 9. Shows are Thursdays - Sundays (except for opening and closing week which starts on Friday). Evening shows start at 7:30PM; Sunday shows are at 4:00PM and Saturday matinees are at 3:00PM. For Ticket Information: www.diamondheadtheatre.com or Diamond Head Theatre Box Office Tel: 808-733-0274.





