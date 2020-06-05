Aloha Theatre Announces New Artistic Director

The Aloha Theatre announces that Courtney Booth will become the Artistic Director on July 1, 2020. After a months-long process, Booth was selected from an extensive pool of applicants for her passion for theatre, experience, and commitment to Hawaii's diverse community.

Chair of the Board of Directors Christe Edwards said, "On behalf of the Aloha Theatre, I am pleased to welcome Courtney Booth as our new Artistic Director. Courtney's vision and leadership will play a critical role in the next stage of the theatre's growth and service to the West Hawaii community."

Most recently, Booth served as Upper School Theatre Arts Director at the American Renaissance Academy School of the Performing Arts in Kapolei. She has performed and directed in Honolulu and in regional theatres on the mainland. Booth holds a bachelors degree in theatre arts with a focus in acting and directing from the University of Houston, as well as a certification in theatre arts instruction.

Booth will follow retiring Artistic Director Jerry Tracy. She stated, "I am ecstatic to be named incoming artistic director of the Aloha Theatre, and it is an honor to inherit such a wonderfully rich legacy of artistic excellence in the community. I have a fierce passion for theatre and an extensive professional background in performing arts, and I'm thrilled to bring my creativity, experience, and knowledge from Ewa Beach to Kainaliu.

I'm equally excited to move from O'ahu to the island of Hawai'i. Our family has deep roots on the Big Island, and I feel so blessed to relocate to a place that we not only love so much but also to an area filled with our family and friends.

My heart overflows with gratitude as I embrace this opportunity, and strive to provide a mālama approach to my work, our patrons, the board, and all colleagues. I am inspired by Aloha Theatre's dedication to enriching its community, and I look forward to maintaining our commitment to the spirit of the arts."

Courtney prepared a message for the Aloha Theatre Ohana. Watch the video below:

