A TIMELESS PRINCESS, An Original New Musical, Opens At The Mamiya Theatre

Edgewater Productions is pleased to announce its first ever production and a new original musical entitled A Timeless Princess at the Mamiya Theatre July 11 - 14 and July 18 - 21, 2019.

Written and produced by Denny Miyasato, the musical tells the story of a present-day serviceman who is transported back in time 120 years, arriving on the streets of a bustling Honolulu to a world of struggle and strife amongst mounting tensions and a heated social and political landscape. He is enchanted by a young Princess Ka'iulani and a captivating story of love and hope, strength and sacrifice unfolds.

Recording star Ciana Pelekai headlines the cast in the role of Princess Ka'iulani. Ciana, of Waianae, is an 18-year old graduate of Radford High School. She moved to Las Vegas in June of 2018 to pursue her passion and love for music. From a humble beginning, Ciana showed remarkable potential and talent. She appeared on America's Got Talent twice, advancing into the quarterfinals in New York City and performed on the Radio City Music Hall stage. Ciana was also featured on Maury's Most Talented Kids show and has performed at numerous professional sporting events. In January of 2019, she signed a recording contract with Jon-Tonz Music Group in New York and shortly after, released her first single, "Bluff," which received over 4 million views on sound cloud in the first two weeks.

The talented cast includes Jeremiah Ulufanua as James Landsfield, Matthew Pedersen as Kimo K., Jade Stice as Queen Lili'uokalani, Cathy Foy as Olivia, Emily Hoadley as Anuhea, Buffy Wong as Momilani, Samuel Tafolo as Keanu, Howard Bishop as Alistair Davenport, Antonio Anagaran as Louis L'Argent, Ryan Dressel as Richard Carlton/Alex. Ensemble members include Toshiko Davidson, Erika Ho'onani Ebanez, Kamele Hattori, Sorelle Hattori, Ho'onani Kamai, Emi Sampson, Jorin Young, Adrian Aguinaldo, Darian Aquino, Moses Emosi, Chev-Vaughn Lum, Gum Nau, I.S. Ruben, Ernor Sewell-Welle and Misipati Wene-Sataraka.

Directing the production is Michael Ng. Guest musical director is Darcie Yoshinaga. Guest choreographer is Jonathan Clarke Sypert. James Corry is set, costume and hair/makeup designer.

The production will run July 11 - 14 and 18 - 21 at Mamiya Theatre. For a detailed listing of showtimes visit https://www.atimelessprincess.com/shows. Tickets are $39 and can be purchased at www.ticketor.com.

There will be an opening night gala event on July 11th at 5:30 p.m., featuring a sumptuous selection of food and drinks. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/727611750972321/ for more information.





