VIDEO: Mezzo Goes Behind the Scenes at the Greek National Opera

Greek National Opera has invited viewers to take a journey behind the scenes at the opera thanks to a dedicated Mezzo Backstage programme presented by Mezzo, the international opera and classical music channel.

As part of Mezzo's major tribute programme to the Greek National Opera, which launched in early December, the channel sent a film crew to Athens to put together this fascinating video about the GNO. The programme features Artistic Director Giorgos Koumendakis presenting Greece's only opera house to international audiences.

Here's the #MezzoBackstage video released by Mezzo, which broadcasts in more than 80 countries around the world and boasts around 60,000,000 subscribers. The following three productions received their international television premieres as part of Mezzo's tribute programme to the Greek National Opera: Antonio Vivaldi's Juditha Triumphans, Giorgos Koumendakis' The Murderess, and Alban Berg's Wozzeck. This partnership with Mezzo is made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) to enhance the Greek National Opera's artistic outreach.