Tickets For the Greek National Opera's April â€“ July 2023 Productions Are on Sale Now

Tickets for all Greek National Opera productions to be presented from April through until July 2023, inside the Stavros Niarchos Hall and on the Alternative Stage at the SNFCC, are now on sale from 1 February 2023 at 9.00.

April and May will see the presentation of six performances of Cherubini's Medea on the Stavros Niarchos Hall stage, conducted by Philippe Auguin and directed by David McVicar - an international co-production with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, the Canadian Opera Company, and the Lyric Opera of Chicago. In May, the GNO Ballet will be presenting a new production of the ballet Carmen choreographed by Johan Inger. And July will bring the presentation of the Offenbach opera Le Voyage dans la Lune, conducted by Elias Voudouris and directed by Laurent Pelly - a GNO co-production with the OpÃ©ra Comique (Paris).

Meanwhile, in April, the Alternative Stage will be hosting a concert -The Greek Schubert- featuring the baritone Aris Argiris, and Peter Bortfeldt on piano, as well as the music theatre production Die schÃ¶ne MÃ¼llerin, directed and choreographed by Tassos Karahalios and starring the mezzo-soprano Lenia Safiropoulou. And in May, a Greek premiere is coming to the Alternative Stage - the musical The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown, conducted by Michalis Papapetrou, and translated into the Greek and directed for the stage by Dimitris Dimopoulos.

* Please note that tickets for our events at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus -Madama Butterfly (in June) and Nabucco (in July)- will be available to book once the Athens Epidaurus Festival launches its ticket sales later this year.