Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets For the Greek National Opera's April â€“ July 2023 Productions Are on Sale Now

Tickets went on sale on 1 February 2023 at 9.00.Â 

Feb. 06, 2023 Â 
Tickets For the Greek National Opera's April â€“ July 2023 Productions Are on Sale Now

Tickets for all Greek National Opera productions to be presented from April through until July 2023, inside the Stavros Niarchos Hall and on the Alternative Stage at the SNFCC, are now on sale from 1 February 2023 at 9.00.

April and May will see the presentation of six performances of Cherubini's Medea on the Stavros Niarchos Hall stage, conducted by Philippe Auguin and directed by David McVicar - an international co-production with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, the Canadian Opera Company, and the Lyric Opera of Chicago. In May, the GNO Ballet will be presenting a new production of the ballet Carmen choreographed by Johan Inger. And July will bring the presentation of the Offenbach opera Le Voyage dans la Lune, conducted by Elias Voudouris and directed by Laurent Pelly - a GNO co-production with the OpÃ©ra Comique (Paris).

Meanwhile, in April, the Alternative Stage will be hosting a concert -The Greek Schubert- featuring the baritone Aris Argiris, and Peter Bortfeldt on piano, as well as the music theatre production Die schÃ¶ne MÃ¼llerin, directed and choreographed by Tassos Karahalios and starring the mezzo-soprano Lenia Safiropoulou. And in May, a Greek premiere is coming to the Alternative Stage - the musical The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown, conducted by Michalis Papapetrou, and translated into the Greek and directed for the stage by Dimitris Dimopoulos.

* Please note that tickets for our events at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus -Madama Butterfly (in June) and Nabucco (in July)- will be available to book once the Athens Epidaurus Festival launches its ticket sales later this year.




Helena Matheopoulos Will Present a Speech on the oOccasion of Giuseppe Verdis Opera FALSTA Photo
Helena Matheopoulos Will Present a Speech on the oOccasion of Giuseppe Verdi's Opera FALSTAFF
Throughout his life, Verdi had a passion for Shakespeare. Inspired by the great English poet, he passed down to the operatic repertoire three masterpieces:Â Macbeth, OtelloÂ andÂ Falstaff, assimilating the text through his music to such an extent that he managed to transform the Shakespearean dramas into new compositions.
Greek National Opera Presents 3 ROOMS Next Month Photo
Greek National Opera Presents 3 ROOMS Next Month
The GNO ballet is reprising its hugely successful productionÂ 3 ROOMS, in which GNO Ballet Director Konstantinos Rigos enters into creative discourse on contemporary movement vocabularies with two of the dance worldâ€™s leading lights â€“ the great Czech choregrapher JiÅ™Ã­ KyliÃ¡n and the internationally acclaimed Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin.Â 
Premiere of STRELLA at Greek National Opera Postponed Photo
Premiere of STRELLA at Greek National Opera Postponed
It is announced that the premiere of the new chamber operaÂ StrellaÂ is postponed for Wednesday 1 February 2023 due to technical reasons.
STRELLA Comes to Greek National Opera in January 2023 Photo
STRELLA Comes to Greek National Opera in January 2023
After a successful run of auditions, the Greek National Opera has announced the cast of the chamber operaÂ StrellaÂ to music by Michalis Paraskakis and with a libretto by Alexandra K, based on on Panos H. Koutrasâ€™ film of the same title.

More Hot Stories For You


Helena Matheopoulos Will Present a Speech on the oOccasion of Giuseppe Verdi's Opera FALSTAFFHelena Matheopoulos Will Present a Speech on the oOccasion of Giuseppe Verdi's Opera FALSTAFF
January 30, 2023

Throughout his life, Verdi had a passion for Shakespeare. Inspired by the great English poet, he passed down to the operatic repertoire three masterpieces:Â Macbeth, OtelloÂ andÂ Falstaff, assimilating the text through his music to such an extent that he managed to transform the Shakespearean dramas into new compositions.
Greek National Opera Presents 3 ROOMS Next MonthGreek National Opera Presents 3 ROOMS Next Month
January 23, 2023

The GNO ballet is reprising its hugely successful productionÂ 3 ROOMS, in which GNO Ballet Director Konstantinos Rigos enters into creative discourse on contemporary movement vocabularies with two of the dance worldâ€™s leading lights â€“ the great Czech choregrapher JiÅ™Ã­ KyliÃ¡n and the internationally acclaimed Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin.Â 
Premiere of STRELLA at Greek National Opera PostponedPremiere of STRELLA at Greek National Opera Postponed
January 12, 2023

It is announced that the premiere of the new chamber operaÂ StrellaÂ is postponed for Wednesday 1 February 2023 due to technical reasons.
STRELLA Comes to Greek National Opera in January 2023STRELLA Comes to Greek National Opera in January 2023
December 28, 2022

After a successful run of auditions, the Greek National Opera has announced the cast of the chamber operaÂ StrellaÂ to music by Michalis Paraskakis and with a libretto by Alexandra K, based on on Panos H. Koutrasâ€™ film of the same title.
HOFFMAN'S TALES Comes to Greek National Opera This MonthHOFFMAN'S TALES Comes to Greek National Opera This Month
December 12, 2022

The much-anticipated new co-production of the National Opera with the OpÃ©ra La Monnaie of Brussels isÂ TheÂ Tales of HoffmannÂ under the intelligent direction of the leading European director of opera and theater Krzysztof Warlikowski, who undertakes to reveal the essence of a work where place and time are the remains of a damaged mosaic.Â 
share