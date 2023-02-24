Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Intercultural Choir of the Greek National Opera Will Perform on the GNO Alternative Stage

The concert is on Wednesday 1 March 2023.

Feb. 24, 2023  
The Intercultural Choir of the Greek National Opera takes the GNO Alternative Stage at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center for a singular concert on Wednesday 1 March 2023 at 20.30. Admission will be free to the public.

In its first appearance for this year, the Intercultural Choir will present a delightful programme that will bring tradition close to folk minimalism and improvisation. With songs from Greece, Turkey, Syria, Armenia, South Italy, Corsica, Estonia, England and Central America, as well as with works by contemporary composers, the choir's members will take us on a musical journey across different times and places, while bringing out the immediacy and power of voice and singing beyond the traditional forms. Anna Linardou directs the choir and curates the programme and Vasso Dimitriou arranges the orchestrations. With Dimitra Kokkinopoulou on the piano, Michalis Kalkanis on the contrabass and live looping, and Alexis Nonis on percussion.

A few words about the Intercultural Choir

The Intercultural Choir was founded by the Learning & Participation Department of the Greek National Opera in 2017 and since then it has had members from Slovakia, Tanzania, New Guinea, Ukraine, Cameroon, Syria, Cyprus, United Kingdom, France, the USA, Canada, Iran, Kenya, Congo, Iraq, Egypt, Serbia, Georgia and Greece. It has given concerts on the Alternative Stage of the GNO at the SNFCC, at different squares of Athens, the Eleftherios Venizelos airport and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Summer Nostos Festival. It has also collaborated with the International Choir of the Göteborg Opera under the direction of composer Trevor Grahl and performing his works. The Choir's constantly expanding repertoire comprises songs from the countries of origin of its members and beyond, and this season it goes further into the exploration of the possibilities of the human voice.

The distribution of the priority vouchers will start on Friday 24 February at 12.00, via ticketservices.gr




