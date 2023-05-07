Technopolis 20 to Present Concert from C. Yerolatsitis & Bizios This Month

The jazz duet of Giorgos Bizios and Christos Yerolatsitis after their successful event last November, will return to Technopolis 20, on Wednesday, 31st of May, at 8pm.

Their new program falls under the category of contemporary jazz and is based on a series of original compositions written by guitarist G. Bizios. The music is comprised of a wide range of diverse melodies and compositional elements that provide to the creation of a musical environment where composition and improvisation can coexist. Using organic and idiosyncratic structures, as well as the parameters of musical time and space as compositional tools, the compositions aim to explore the relationship between tradition and contemporary expression.

Giorgos Bizios / Electric guitar & compositions

Christos Yerolatsitis / Piano

Entrance: 12 euro

Reservations are necessary at 70002420.

Giorgos Bizios is a guitarist, composer, improviser and interdisciplinary artist from Limassol. In 2019 he graduated from the ArtEZ conservatory in the Netherlands, with a degree in jazz and modern guitar. Since then, he has been active in Cyprus working with different projects as a leader and collaborator including music ensembles, interdisciplinary art projects, contemporary dance and performance art. Bizios' personal practice focuses on contemporary and experimental compositional forms that explore the intersection of improvised and composed music as well as the deconstruction and translation of music in various performative contexts. Some of his personal works were presented in several festivals in Cyprus such as Xarkis (2019), Cyprus Jazz and World Music Showcase (2018, 2020, 2021), Irtijal Festival of Experimental Music (Beirut, 2022), Open House Festival (2022) and more.

Christos Yerolatsitis is a Cypriot pianist and composer. With an interest in various genres of music, Christos' music can be described as colorful, intuitive and diverse. Christos moved to the Netherlands in 2008 where he lived for 9 years. Soon after his arrival, he entered the Dutch jazz scene and played around the country with well-known artists such as Benjamin Herman, John Ruocco, Simon Rigter, Ben van den Dungen, Ben Van Gelder and others. In 2016 he appeared in the biggest theaters of the country with the 'Eef van Breen Group' in collaboration with the extremely successful theater production Borgen'. In 2017, he moved to Mumbai, where he worked as the Head of the Piano Department at the True School of Music, one of the largest music schools in India. During his time in India, Christos performed with several bands at various music festivals and jazz clubs, and shared the stage with such names as Randjit Barot (John Maclaughlin's drummer) and Erik Truffaz (trumpeter), as well as Indian musicians like Sabir Khan (Indian Sarangi) and Bangalore Amrit (Indian Khanjira). Today Christos is mainly based in Cyprus, while he collaborates with various international bands.