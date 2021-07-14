Ronald Rand Stars in LET IT BE ART! At Greece's International Festival

Goodwill Cultural Ambassador Ronald Rand, during his 20th year touring around the world to 25 countries will perform at the Theatre of Changes' 17th International Festival of Making Theater in his celebrated solo play, LET IT BE ART! as Harold Clurman, "the Elder Statesman of the American Theatre," on August 2nd at Theatre of Change, 19a Tritus Septemuriou Street in Athens, Greece.

The Theatre of Changes is hosting their 17th International Festival of Making Theatre in Athens with four days of celebration and creative interaction with Theater Makers from different parts of the world, bringing the opportunity to share new working methods and ideas in acting, movement, and voice. Preeminent theatrical performances will be presented from across the globe. Rand will also teach his renowned master acting workshop, "Art of Transformation" highlighting Constantin Stanislavski's acting chart, "Method of Physical Actions."

This year's Festival will also include Evdokimos Tsolakidis-Greece, Gamal Yakout-Egypt, Analya Mayta-Argentina, Jakub Folvarčný-Czech Republic, Yulia Buzhinskaya-Russia, Marigona Bekteshi Ferati-Kosova, John Freeman-UK, Rúnar Guðbrandsson-Iceland, Allie Marotta, Diane Smith Sadak, Analya Mayta, and Monika Hunken-USA.

More recently, Rand performed in his internationally-acclaimed solo play at Harare's National Theatre in the Kenya International Theatre Festival, Elphistone Theatre in the Colombo International Theatre Festival in Sri Lanka, Colombo's University of Visual and Performing Arts, and at The Ritz Theatre in Sheffield, Alabama.

Audiences are taken on an inspiring journey the moment Rand enters the stage as Harold Clurman, traveling to New York City, Paris, and Moscow, witnessing the creation of America's greatest acting company, The Group Theatre, meeting many of the most vibrant personalities of the 20th century such as Stella Adler, Lee Strasberg, Clifford Odets, Aaron Copland, Constantin Stanislavsky, Robert Edmond Jones, Marlon Brando - even Katharine Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Harold Clurman has been called "the most influential figure in the history of the American Theatre." One of America's greatest directors, he co-founded The Group Theatre with Lee Strasberg and Cheryl Crawford. Clurman embodied the passion and fervor of an entire generation! Clurman was the award-winning director of forty of the most important plays in Broadway history, including the original productions of A MEMBER OF THE WEDDING with Julie Harris and Ethel Waters, BUS STOP with Kim Stanley and Elaine Stritch, the national tour of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE with Uta Hagen and Anthony Quinn, A TOUCH OF THE POET with Helen Hayes, Eric Portman, and Kim Stanley, Clifford Odets' AWAKE AND SING and GOLDEN BOY, WALTZ OF The Toreadors with Sir Ralph Richardson, TIGER AT THE GATES with Sir Michael Redgrave, INCIDENT AT VICHY with Joseph Wiseman, Hal Holbrook and Roy Scheider. He also directed Marlon Brando in TRUCKLINE CAFÉ. Clurman directed around the world in Japan, London, and Israel, and authored several books including "The Fervent Years" about The Group Theatre, "On Directing," "Ibsen," and his autobiography, "All People are Famous." Clurman's writings can be found in "The Collected Works of Harold Clurman" and "The Soul of the American Actor" Newspaper.

Ronald Rand's LET IT BE ART! has received three critically acclaimed productions Off-Broadway in New York City, and standing ovations on five continents including in Zimbabwe, Belarus, Nepal, South Africa, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Morocco, Thailand, Argentina, Croatia, Colombia, across twenty states, and represented the United States at the World Theatre Olympics in India.

Rand has appeared in over 200 films & TV shows including IN & OUT with Kevin Kline, A MARRIAGE: STIEGLITZ AND O'KEEFE with Christopher Plummer, VANILLA SKY with Tom Cruise, WHEN IN ROME with Angelica Huston, QUIZ SHOW with Ralph Fiennes and Paul Scofield directed by Robert Redford, HOMELESS with Yoko Ono, LAW AND ORDER and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.

Rand is an internationally-acclaimed director, his award-winning production of Murray Schisgal's hit comedy, LUV, starring Zana Marjanovic, lead of Angelina Jolie's film, In the Land of Blood and Honey, continues into its 8th year at Sarajevo's Chamber Theatre 55, and has traveled across Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, and Montenegro.

Rand is the Librettist of the first opera written about Henrik Ibsen, IBSEN, Founder and Publisher of "The Soul of the American Actor" Newspaper, and author of "Acting Teachers of America," "CREATE!", and the upcoming "Solo Transformation on Stage" published by Sunbury Press.

According to Rand, "I'm honored to come and create a great sharing of friendship and communication between America and Greece, especially in face of the crisis we're all facing every day around the world. Storytelling carries the meaning of our existence. Through the universal language of theater and Harold Clurman's overwhelming passion, audiences become inspired to "live life to the fullest." I'm delighted to be able to share Harold Clurman in LET IT BE ART!"