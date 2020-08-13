National Theater of Greece Livestreams a Production of Aeschylus' THE PERSIANS

The Persians (472 BCE) is the oldest ancient Greek drama that has survived in full to present day.

National Theater of Greece's production of Aeschylus' The Persians was the first-ever livestream from the ancient theatre at Epidaurus, The National Herald reports.

As announced by the National Theater of Greece on their site, "For the first time ever, an ancient Greek drama performance will be streamed live, from the ancient theater of Epidaurus, often called "the world's most beautiful theater."

Watch the trailer for the show below!

Read the full story HERE.

The Persians (472 BCE) is the oldest ancient Greek drama that has survived in full to present day. It is also a historical record of the most important battle of the second Persian invasion of Greece (and one of the most crucial conflicts in human history), the Battle of Salamis, in which the play's author, Aeschylus, took part.

Shows View More Greece Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You