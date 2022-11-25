Greek National Opera's January-March 2023 Productions Are on Sale Now

Tickets for Greek National Opera productions to be presented inside the Stavros Niarchos Hall and on the GNO Alternative Stage at the SNFCC from January through March 2023 went on sale 1 November 2022 at 9.00.

January and February will see Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff -conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi and directed by Stephen Langridge- presented on the Stavros Niarchos Hall stage.

In February, the GNO Ballet will be presenting the 3 ROOMS dance triptych -featuring choreographies by Jiří Kylián, Ohad Naharin, and Konstantinos Rigos- inside the Stavros Niarchos Hall. That same month, two productions are to be presented on the Alternative Stage: Underwater, the Xenia Aidonopoulou - Georgia Tegou dance theatre performance for babies and parents, and Samuel Beckett's Not I, a work with music by Zesses Seglias, directed for the stage by Savvas Stroumpos.

In March, the Stavros Niarchos Hall will be hosting performances of the operas Bluebeard's Castle by Béla Bartók and Gianni Schicchi by Giacomo Puccini, both conducted by Vassilis Christopoulos, and directed for the stage by Themelis Glynatsis (Bluebeard) and John Fulljames (Schicchi) respectively; also to be presented is Jules Massenet's Werther, conducted by Jacques Lacombe and directed by Spyros Evangelatos. Meanwhile, the Alternative Stage will be presenting the GNO Ballet modern dance diptych Human Nature, featuring choreographies by Harris Gkekas and Gentian Doda, as well as the concerts Mikis Theodorakis: The Hostage / Marc Blitzstein: Political Songs, and Neapoly by K.Bhta - Nikko Patrelakis.