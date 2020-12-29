Greek National Opera presents Music Kalimerels. The performance takes place on December 30.

A light TV magazine comes to shake up the morning zone and keep you company with original columns that will inform and entertain you at the same time. Cooking, games with rich gifts, astrology but also unexpected interviews with famous and loved ones promise to accompany you and travel you for a while away from the problems and scourges of everyday life.

Music, of course, could not be missing from such a journey, a faithful companion to the memories of a sweet (but also playful!) Past and to the hopes and dreams of a better future. For now, however, tune in and share the joy, fun and excitement of our performers and guests that only KalimerELS Music can give you!

Based on an idea of a??a??the mezzo-soprano Margarita Syggeniotou and texts by stand-up comedian and librettist Dimitris Dimopoulos, KalimerELS Music is inspired by the exaggeration of the presentation of a breakfast bar and the exuberance of the operatic stage. in a new, comic context.

Conception - Drama: Margarita Syggeniotou, Dimitris Dimopoulos

Texts: Dimitris Dimopoulos

Direction: Michalis Asthenidis

Piano: Nikos Vassiliou

Presenter, Research Associate: Dimitris Dimopoulos

Chef, Astrologer, Journalist, Grand Lady of the Stage: Margarita Syggeniotou

Telephone Interview : Dimitris Paksoglou

