Greek National Opera Presents ANDREA CHENIER on GNO TV

The first production of the Greek National Opera's tribute programme to the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution comes to GNO TV from 31/3 to 31/7.

Umberto Giordano's opera Andrea Chénier is conducted by Philippe Auguin, directed and with sets, costumes and lighting by Nikos Petropoulos, and with a world-class starry cast including Marcelo Alvarez, Dimitri Platanias, Maria Agresta, and more.

The life of the famous French poet André Chénier (1762-1794) was the subject of the most successful opera (set to a libretto by Luigi Illica) of Umberto Giordano ̶ one of the most representative exponents of operatic verismo, and in particular of the Giovane Scuola. The opera premiered at La Scala, Milan, on 28 March 1896, a century after the French Revolution ̶ which is also when the action is set- whose ideas decisively affected the developments in Greece that gave rise to the 1821 Revolution.

The timeless values portrayed in the opera -the French Revolution motto for Liberty, Equality, Fraternity-, combined with the intense erotic and dramatic elements highlighted through Giordano's enchanting music, is the reason why Andrea Chénier has been so appealing to opera audiences to this day.

Tickets for Andrea Chénier on GNO TV cost 10 euros and are sold in advance at www.ticketservices.gr/en and https://tickets.public.gr/