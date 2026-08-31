EXPLICIT Cinema Tribute to Take Place at Rialto Theatre

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Rialto Theatre will present EXPLICIT, a new three-day film tribute taking place from 7 to 9 September 2026. The programme invites audiences to revisit and reflect on films that challenged conventions, expanded the boundaries of cinematic expression, and left a lasting mark on the history of world cinema.

Through the work of filmmakers who are now recognised as landmarks in international cinema, EXPLICIT explores the relationship between art, censorship, freedom of expression, and social change. Rather than focusing on provocation for its own sake, the programme highlights the artistic and historical significance of films that dared to redefine the language of cinema, influencing generations of filmmakers and audiences while continuing to inspire discussion today.

The inaugural edition of EXPLICIT is dedicated to Lars von Trier, one of the most influential and controversial directors of contemporary European cinema. Through five of his most acclaimed works, audiences will encounter films that have challenged, outraged, moved, inspired, and captivated viewers and critics around the world.

The screenings will be accompanied by an open discussion with film professionals, exploring themes of consent, violence, and artistic freedom, creating a platform for meaningful dialogue on issues that remain highly relevant today.

The event is organised in collaboration with the Limassol Cinema Club.

Please note: All screenings are strictly for audiences aged 18 and over (18+) due to the content of the films.

SCREENING PROGRAMME

Monday, 7 September

19:00 | Breaking the Waves | 1996 | 158 min

21:45 | Antichrist | 2009 | 104 min

Tuesday, 8 September

19:00 | Nymphomaniac | 2013 | 242 min (two parts)

Wednesday, 9 September

18:00 | Panel Discussion

19:00 | Dancer in the Dark | 2000 | 139 min

21:30 | The House That Jack Built | 2018 | 155 min

Selected films will be screened with subtitles.

Tickets: €8 per screening.

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