Dot.on.the.Map Announces Industry Days

The 2nd edition of Dot.on.the.map Industry Days, organised by the Cyprus Film Days International Festival, the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth and the Rialto Theatre, will be held online between 21-23 April 2021, in the framework of the 19th Cyprus Film Days International Festival (16-24 April 2021). Ιt is implemented in partnership with Thessaloniki International Film Festival Agora.

Dot.on.the.map Industry Days launched online in the year 2020, and it is a co-production, training and networking platform that brings producers, directors and scriptwriters from countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, from across the three neighbouring continents of Cyprus, together with international film professionals. It provides an opportunity to filmmakers from these countries to present their new feature film projects and network with international industry professionals.

Due to the current restrictions brought on by the pandemic, the event will be held online. Producers/directors will "pitch" their new feature film projects, to representatives of the international film industry. Following group works and individual meetings, the filmmakers will take steps towards forming future collaborations between other filmmakers, international producers, financiers, sales agents, broadcasters, distributors, festival and film fund representatives.

The organisers' vision is the development of this initiative into a dynamic platform for artistic and financial collaborations, which will contribute to the development of the art of filmmaking in Cyprus and the wider region, serving as a hub for films originating from countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea.

The application process begins on the 19th January 2021, while all submissions must be received by the 28th February 2021. Interested parties must read the terms of participation and submit their application online at http://dot.cyprusfilmdays.com/

Dot.on.the.map Industry Days includes two (2) sections:

Dot.on.the.map Meeting point

Dot.on.the.map Cinema Talks

Dot.on.the.map Meeting point is an international co-production forum which creates a platform to offer filmmakers the opportunity to pitch their projects to the international film industry and to find the right connections to get the projects co-produced, financed, developed and/or distributed.

Dot.on.the.map Meeting point aims at a strong selection of projects, giving producers and directors the opportunity to present their ideas to a number of potential financial, development and distribution partners during a 3-day virtual event.

Dot.on.the.map Meeting point presents up to six (6) hand-picked feature-length fiction projects currently in development and financing stage, to a selection of international professionals. Projects originate from countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, from across the three neighbouring continents of Cyprus: Europe, Africa and Asia. Film industry professionals attending are mainly producers, distributors, representatives of festivals and funds, development experts and broadcasters, coming mainly from Central and Eastern Europe. The producers, directors and scriptwriters of the projects chosen for Dot.on.the.map Meeting point will pitch their projects in a series of prearranged one-on-one meetings and a pitching session. An international jury will determine the projects that will be presented with the awards. The awards will be presented during the closing ceremony of the festival, Saturday, 24 April 2021. The list of awards will be announced at a later stage.

To apply please visit http://dot.cyprusfilmdays.com/

Dot.on.the.map Cinema Talks

Dot.on.the.map Cinema Talks offers a series of masterclasses, debates, seminars and workshops with acclaimed industry professionals. Cinema talks are open to everyone, with priority given to industry professionals and accredited festival guests. The detailed programme will be announced a few weeks before the festival.