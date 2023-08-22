BLEAT by Yorgos Lanthimos Comes to the NEW YORK FILM FESTIVAL

BLEAT by Yorgos Lanthimos Comes to the NEW YORK FILM FESTIVAL

One of the oldest and most important film festivals in the United States of America –the New York Film Festival (NYFF)– will be hosting the US premiere of Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bleat, accompanied by live music ensembles and starring Emma Stone and Damien Bonnard. The film, commissioned as part of the Artist on the Composer programme, is a co-production between the GNO and NEON, an organisation funded by its founder Dimitris Daskalopoulos. The Greek National Opera’s participation in this co-production and its US premiere was made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) [www.SNF.org] to enhance the GNO’s artistic outreach.

The award-winning Greek filmmaker accepted the invitation extended by GNO Artistic Director Giorgos Koumendakis and NEON Director Elina Kountouri to produce, write, and direct the short film Bleat, shot on the Greek island of Tinos in February 2020, and starring Oscar-winning American actor Emma Stone and acclaimed French film actor Damien Bonnard. On 6 May 2022, the work received its world premiere –to great acclaim– inside the Stavros Niarchos Hall of the Greek National Opera at the SNFCC.

The music script for Bleat comprises pieces by J. S. Bach / Knut Nystedt and Toshio Hokosawa to be performed live by music ensembles at the New York Film Festival, inside the Lincoln Center, as part of the Artist on the Composer programme.

The Artist on the Composer programme –run by the Greek National Opera in partnership with the NEON Organisation for Culture and Development (www.neon.org.gr)– is connecting pioneering contemporary artists and filmmakers/producers with orchestral music performed live. Through works that spring from the programme’s new commissions, each artist responds to, and enters into dialogue with pieces by classical composers, free from every standard operatic convention, trope and storyline, in the hope of reaching audiences who may never have connected with opera before.

Visual arts programme • US premiere
Music and Visual Arts Cycle, a GNO and NEON co-production
The Artist on the Composer
Yorgos Lanthimos
Bleat
New York Film Festival #NYFF61
September 29 – October 15, 2023
Lincoln Center New York, NY 10023
The Artist on the Composer programme curators: Giorgos Koumendakis (GNO Artistic Director) – Elina Kountouri (ΝΕΟΝ Director)

Producer, scriptwriter, director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Starring: Emma Stone, Damien Bonnard

Music: Johann Sebastian Bach / Knut Nystedt, Toshio Hokosawa
Conductor: Nicolas Vassiliou
Cimbalom: Angelina Tkatcheva
With the participation of a music ensemble and choir

Set designer: Anna Georgiadou / Costume designer: Angelos Mentis / Choreographer: Christos Papadopoulos / Director of photography: Thodoros Mihopoulos / Film editor: Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Executive producer: Rebecca Skinner / Producer: Eleni Kossyfidou

This NYFF presentation of Bleat is supported by Superprime Films.

Tickets: Click Here




