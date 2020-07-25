Ancient Greek Theatres Will Reopen For Limited Open Air Performances

The culture ministry has allowed the Epidaurus Theatre in southern Greece and the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens to host performances with safety guidelines in place, Yahoo! News reports.

"Only 45% of the seats are occupied, the refreshments areas are closed, there is no intermission, and tickets are only issued electronically," said Maria Panagiotopoulou, a spokeswoman for the cultural group which organized the events. "We normally have 80 performances in the summer. This year, it's just 17."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, National Theatre of Greece will live stream The Persians by Aeschylus, live from the ancient theatre of Epidaurus.

The play will be streamed live on July 25 at 21.00 Athens time (GMT 2), in partnership with Google Greece. It will be available worldwide except Greece, exclusively through the YouTube platform, free of charge, although donations will be welcomed. All proceeds will benefit The National Theatre and Greek actors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Google will host the livestreaming and provide technical support as well as major free promotion across YouTube regarding the livestreaming event.

