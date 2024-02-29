AES Cyprium Brass Quintet Will Perform at John's Restaurant Trimiklini in March

AES Cyprium Brass Quintet will perform at John’s Restaurant Trimiklini next month. The performance is set for Saturday 16 March.

Aes Cyprium Brass Quintet consists of Thelios Georgiou (trumpet), Andreas Giannakouras (trumpet), Annita Skoutella (french horn), Anastasia Kikel (trombone), and Andreas Theocharous (tuba). All are highly qualified and experienced musicians, and some are members of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. Their programme includes works ancient and modern by Johann Strauss, Edvard Grieg, Georges Bizet, Claude Debussy, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Manos Hatzidakis, including Renaissance melodies, Cypriot folk songs, and some surprises! You will hear arrangements by Elgar Howarth, Robert King, Spyros Mavropoulos, Vicky Stylianou and Andreas Theocharous. The concert will take place in the separate recital hall, adjacent the main restaurant. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

Programme:

Edvard Grieg (1843 – 1907) Suite for Brass Quintet, Peer Gynt Suite

Georges Bizet (1838 – 1875) Carmen Suite No 1

Johann Strauss (1825 – 1899) Amor Marsch

Claude Debussy (1862 – 1918) Girl with the Flaxen Hair

Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873 – 1943) Vocalise

Manos Hatzidakis (1925 – 1994) Mia Panagia, Mitera Kai Aderfi, To Pelago Einai Vathi, To Methismeno Koritsi, Top Kapi, Mpalanta Aisthiseon Kai Paresthiseon, Never on a Sunday

Tylman Susato (c1510 – c1570) Renaissance Dance

Traditional arr. Elgar Howarth (1935 – ) Four Swiss Tunes

Alexander Arutiunian (1920 – 2012) Armenian Scenes for Brass Quintet

Andreas Theocharous (1995 – ) Cyprus Suite

Anonymous arr. Robert King (1960 – ) Sonata die Bankelsangerlieder

Michael Kamen (1948 – 2003) Quintet

Robert Newth (1993 – ) Wild Loch Lomond Mountain Thyme

John Lennon (1940 – 1980) & Paul McCartney(1942 – ) When I’m Sixty-Four, Yesterday

Food & Accommodation: John’s Restaurant, is open 9am – 11pm every day, offering traditional Cyprus taverna cuisine and international dishes. Tel: 25432212. Caffè Marcelletti, right next door, is open from 6.30am – 9pm every day. Tel: 97898997. There is ample accommodation in the surrounding area, including The Pine View Hotel Saittas Tel: 96003473.