AES Cyprium Brass Quintet Will Perform at John's Restaurant Trimiklini in March

The performance is set for Saturday 16 March.
AES Cyprium Brass Quintet will perform at John’s Restaurant Trimiklini next month. The performance is set for Saturday 16 March.
Aes Cyprium Brass Quintet consists of Thelios Georgiou (trumpet), Andreas Giannakouras (trumpet), Annita Skoutella (french horn), Anastasia Kikel (trombone), and Andreas Theocharous (tuba). All are highly qualified and experienced musicians, and some are members of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. Their programme includes works ancient and modern by Johann Strauss, Edvard Grieg, Georges Bizet, Claude Debussy, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Manos Hatzidakis, including Renaissance melodies, Cypriot folk songs, and some surprises! You will hear arrangements by Elgar Howarth, Robert King, Spyros Mavropoulos, Vicky Stylianou and Andreas Theocharous. The concert will take place in the separate recital hall, adjacent the main restaurant. Presented by Music in the Mountains.
Edvard Grieg (1843 – 1907) Suite for Brass Quintet, Peer Gynt Suite
Georges Bizet (1838 – 1875) Carmen Suite No 1
Johann Strauss (1825 – 1899) Amor Marsch
Claude Debussy (1862 – 1918) Girl with the Flaxen Hair
Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873 – 1943) Vocalise
Manos Hatzidakis (1925 – 1994) Mia Panagia, Mitera Kai Aderfi, To Pelago Einai Vathi, To Methismeno Koritsi, Top Kapi, Mpalanta Aisthiseon Kai Paresthiseon, Never on a Sunday
Tylman Susato (c1510 – c1570) Renaissance Dance
Traditional arr. Elgar Howarth (1935 – ) Four Swiss Tunes
Alexander Arutiunian (1920 – 2012) Armenian Scenes for Brass Quintet
Andreas Theocharous (1995 – ) Cyprus Suite
Anonymous arr. Robert King (1960 – ) Sonata die Bankelsangerlieder
Michael Kamen (1948 – 2003) Quintet
Robert Newth (1993 – ) Wild Loch Lomond Mountain Thyme
John Lennon (1940 – 1980) & Paul McCartney(1942 – ) When I’m Sixty-Four, Yesterday
Food & Accommodation: John’s Restaurant, is open 9am – 11pm every day, offering traditional Cyprus taverna cuisine and international dishes. Tel: 25432212. Caffè Marcelletti, right next door, is open from 6.30am – 9pm every day. Tel: 97898997. There is ample accommodation in the surrounding area, including The Pine View Hotel Saittas Tel: 96003473.
Videos