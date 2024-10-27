A JAZZY CHRISTMAS With TRIO IN CAHOOTS to Play Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trio In Cahoots will perform songs from a wide range of repertoire, including jazz standards from the American Songbook, and songs from the pop/country genre – always with improvisational intentions, adapted to the cozy vibe of the acoustic trio. At this special show they will of course focus on some well-loved Christmas classics as well! The band consists of Kakia Fesa (vocals), Antreas Yerolatsitis (guitar), and Kyriacos Kesta (double bass). Their set list will include: L O V E, by Bert Kaemfert and Milt Gabler, recorded to great acclaim by Nat King Cole, Don't Know Why by Jesse Harris which became the debut single by Norah Jones, and the Sinatra classic; You Make Me Feel So Young by Josef Myrow. They are sure to perform Skylark by Johnny Mercer, sung so memorably by Ella Fitzgerald, River Man by Nick Drake, Black Coffee by Sonny Burke, recorded with great success by Sarah Vaughan and Peggy Lee, plus the Sammy Davis Jr hit, There's a Boat Dat's Leavin' Soon for New York by Ira Gershwin. The popular Christmas Time Is Here, revitalised recently by Diana Krall, Passarim by Tom Jobim (AKA Antonio Carlos Jobim), Lonely Woman by Horace Silver and You Are So Beautiful, made famous by Joe Cocker will be in the show, plus Nature Boy by Eden Ahbez and No Moon At All by David Mann and Redd Evans. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

A JAZZY CHRISTMAS with TRIO IN CAHOOTS

Thursday 5 December 8pm

Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou

Tickets: €15

Box Office: Tel: 99584871, buy online: www.dailydealscy.com/event/cahoots or Email: andrew@musicinthemountains.eu

Food & Accommodation: Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou offers tasty snacks from 6pm until the concert starts. Tel: 99584871. Lofou Tavern is open from 12noon with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202. There are seven separate studios with a discount for concert-goers. Tel: 25470202.

Kakia Fesa (vocals) is a jazz vocalist from Limassol. Her musical journey began at the age of 11 when she started playing violin and piano, and by the age of 16, she started her vocal training. Kakia studied music and jazz vocals at Bath Spa University, in the UK, and furthered her vocal studies in The Netherlands. Her musical contributions to various bands and projects have taken her to stages across the United Kingdom, Cyprus and The Netherlands.

Antreas Yerolatsitis (guitar) is a Cypriot guitarist, composer, and educator. He earned a master's degree in Jazz Guitar Performance from the Royal Conservatory of The Hague in 2015. During his studies, he had the privilege of learning from renowned musicians in the Dutch scene such as John Ruocco, Eef Albers, Martijn van Iterson and Eric Ineke and participated in masterclasses with internationally acclaimed artists including Branford Marsalis, David Liebman, Brad Mehldau, Jason Moran, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Peter Bernstein, among others. In addition to teaching guitar to students of various ages and skill levels, Antreas is currently co-leading several projects, including The Kicker Band, Trio in Cahoots, and Allusion Quartet. The Allusion Quartet released its debut album, featuring his compositions, in January 2024. Alongside his own projects, he has collaborated with numerous musicians and bands in both the Netherlands and Cyprus.

Kyriakos Kesta (bass) is a Cypriot double bass player from Limassol. He took his first bass lessons at the age of 15 when he started studying at the Limassol Music High School. Since then, he's been an active member of the Cypriot jazz scene, having played with a lot of different bands and musicians. In 2022, he graduated from the Royal Conservatory of the Hague, where he studied under the supervision of Clemens van Der Feen and Gulli Gudmundsson. He has participated in various festivals and venues in Cyprus and abroad, including the Rialto Showcase, Pomos Paradise Festival, Rhodos International Festival, Athens Technopolis Festival, Leiden Jazz & Blues Festival and others.

Information: www.musicinthemountains.eu. www.agrovino-lofou.com. Facebook: @musicmountainscyprus

Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou was established in Lofou in 2015 and offers a large selection of Cypriot wines, spirits, fresh juices, beers, coffees and a small snack menu including pizza, platters and salad etc. It is open from 1pm daily, except Tuesdays, and is a wonderfully atmospheric venue for live music. Tel: 99584871.

Lofou Tavern offers well-known authentic Cypriot delicacies, as well as the a la carte menu, and combine it with wonderful Cypriot wine. It is open all day: 12noon - 9pm with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino Studios is a group of seven separate studios, each with its own unique character providing accommodation for 2 - 5 people. The studios all have kitchen, heating, and internet. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino is a village complex comprising of a separate tavern, wine bar and accommodation, each within walking distance, that combines Cypriot hospitality and traditional architecture and cuisine. Mr. Costas was the first resident of the village to set up a business in Lofou, since the village was abandoned in the old days, with the opening of the tavern in 1992. With his passion and hard work, as well as with the help of his large family, he managed in a few years to make the tavern famous both locally and internationally. If you are looking for a landscape with a rich architectural character and history, then Lofou is the perfect destination. Visit www.agrovino-lofou.com for details.

Lofou village is located to the north-west of Limassol, just 26Km from the city. It is on an average altitude of 780M and surrounded by the neighbouring communities of Pera Pedi to the north (around 6.5Km) and Agios Therapon to the southwest (about 4.5Km). Starting from the Troodos round-about and moving north, after passing the community of Alassa, head northwest, following the signs to Lofou and Agios Therapon. The route from Limassol takes about half an hour by car.

Music in the Mountains was founded in 2005 by Pam Groves, Mike Groves and Andrew Oliver. It was created in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol and Paphos regions, including Lofou, Lania, Trimiklini, Silikou and Ineia, as well as occasional events in Limassol and Paphos.

