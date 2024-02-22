The New International Performing Arts Institute Hosts Performing Arts Competition

The New International Performing Arts Institute will present a unique competition designed to celebrate the art of performance. With categories for theatre, dance, and circus, this competition offers a platform for artists to showcase their talent, connect with peers, and win extraordinary opportunities.

Categories & Deadlines

Theatre Day Competition - 27th March 2024

Target Audience: Actors, directors, physical theatre artists

Entry Requirement: Submit a video performance of a poem or monologue. The video must not have been previously published.

Deadline: 20th March 2024

Results Announcement: 27th March 2024

Dance Day Competition - 29th April 2024

Target Audience: Dancers, choreographers

Entry Requirement: Share a video of your dance, combining various styles (up to 1 minute). The video must not have been previously published.

Deadline: 22nd April 2024

Results Announcement: 29th April 2024

Circus Day Competition - 20th April 2024

Target Audience: Circus artists, clowns, mimes, acrobats, circus directors

Entry Requirement: Write an essay titled "My Journey to the Circus". Please also provide a photo with the essay.

Deadline: 12 April 2024

Results Announcement: 20th April 2024

How to Enter

Prepare Your Submission: Depending on the competition category, prepare your video or essay following the specific requirements mentioned above. Submission Process:

For Videos: Upload your video to YouTube with access set to 'Public' and send us the link via email at info@nipai.org with the subject line "Theatre Day Competition Entry" or "Dance Day Competition Entry". Alternatively, you can post your video on Facebook or Instagram, tagging our official accounts (@nipai_org on Instagram and facebook.com/nipai.org on Facebook).

For Essays: Email your essay in PDF format to info@nipai.org with the subject line "Circus Day Competition Entry".

Registration Fee: There is no entry fee if you submit your work by 15th March 2024. After this date, a €35 fee applies.

Prizes

All Participants: Free access to a 3-day director's course (2nd May - 4th May 2024).

1st Place: Full coverage for participation in the international laboratory and conference at Laubegg Castle, Austria (13th - 22nd July 2024).

2nd Place: Full coverage for participation in the international workshop "Action & Physicality in Performance" in Berlin, Germany (5th-9th August 2024).

3rd Place: Full coverage for participation in the international IUGTE conference at Laubegg Castle, Austria (18th - 22nd July 2024).

Additional Information

Best Entries: Outstanding videos and essays will be featured on our website, social media channels, and email newsletters to over 300,000 subscribers.

Judging Criteria: Entries will be judged based on creativity, originality, technical skill, and adherence to the theme via an open poll.

Don't Miss This Opportunity!

Join artists from around the globe in celebrating the power of performance. Whether you're an emerging talent or an established artist, this competition is for you. Showcase your passion, tell your story, and take the next step in your artistic journey with NIPAI.

For any inquiries, contact us at info@nipai.org.