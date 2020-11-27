Storytellers for Peace Release Video for International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

December 2, 2020, is the International Day for the abolition of slavery, the yearly event organized since 1986 by the United Nations General Assembly. Storytellers for Peace have made a collective video to tell stories about past and modern slavery.

Watch below:

This is their tenth video and they welcome in the group "Theatre for Change"'s actors and storytellers from India.



The seventeen storytellers from all over the world in order of appearance:

Barry Stewart Mann (USA)Ankita Jain (India)Enrique Páez (Spain)Srinivas Beesetty (India)Hamid Barole Abdu (Eritrea)Devashish Singbal (India)Cecilia Moreschi (Italy)Vikram Sridhar (India)Lisi Amondarain (Argentine)Parul Bhargava (India)Katharina Ritter (Germany)Mimansa Ojha, Vandana Dugar, Mukesh Mukhiya, Himanshu Prasad (India)Faria Fatma (India)Alessandro Ghebreigziabiher (Italy)

Storytellers for Peace was born in June 2016. It is an international network of artists, storytellers, authors, actors and musicians who create collective stories through videos.

Artists come from all over the world and tell stories about peace, justice, equality and human rights.

All participants tell their stories in their first language.

The final work is a multilingual storytelling video showing how much the world might be powerful, beautiful and peaceful when it is united for a good purpose.

The project was created and is coordinated by Alessandro Ghebreigziabiher, author, storyteller, stage actor and director.

