Review: DIE TROCKENSCHWIMMER at Boulevardtheater Bremen

Richard Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde, conducted by Christian Thielemann, will be performed on 21 January 2024. This marks the role debut for Klaus Florian Vogt as Tristan and cast members include Camilla Nylund, Christa Mayer, Georg Zeppenfeld and Martin Gantner.

