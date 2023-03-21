Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ROMEO & JULIA Opens in Germany This Week

Performances run through 4 January 2024.

Mar. 21, 2023  
The musical's basic idea follows a mixture of "Liebe ist alles", one of the most successful songs penned by Peter Plate and Ulf Leo Sommer, and new songs. Modern choreography complements this approach. The play, however, is costumed in Verona at the time of Shakespeare, based on the original text by William Shakespeare.

The dream of turning "Romeo & Juliet", the greatest love story of all time, into a musical of its own began eight years ago.

Peter Plate and Ulf Leo Sommer, who are currently the talk of the town with "Ku'damm 56" at the Theater des Westens and thus with one of the most successful musicals of recent years, have been working on this material ever since.

Together with Germany's most successful team of composers, a team of more than 100 people is preparing the production of "Romeo & Juliet" at the Stage Theater des Westens.

"Romeo & Juliet," a love story that endures over four centuries without losing its passion and power, will be a highlight for the musical genre in the Capital of Culture Berlin in 2023.The musical genre has fully arrived in the cultural capital of Berlin!

It is already clear that a huge spectacle is to be expected. And it is probably not too much to promise when one says: after "Ku'damm 56", with "Romeo & Juliet" the musical genre has fully arrived in the cultural capital of Berlin.




