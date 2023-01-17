Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KU'DAMM 56 Extends in Germany

Ku'damm 56 has been extended until February 19, 2023.

Jan. 17, 2023  
As turbulent as Berlin itself: in a city torn between the economic miracle and rebellion, oppression and emancipation, a passionate fight rages for free, first and late love. Ku'damm 56 has been extended until February 19, 2023.

To get you in the mood, we have put together a few excerpts from the show . Take a look and let yourself be inspired by the musical sensation in Berlin.

Rock'n'Roll was born in 1956, the youngsters broke with classic roll patterns for the first time after the war. The revitalizing smell of a new beginning was in the air like spring morning dew. And in the microcosm of the Galant dance school on Kurfürstendamm, the stench of antiquated ideas about life was broken in a way that was exemplary for the whole country.




