Germany Announces New Restrictions on Gatherings, Concerts and Events

Dec. 21, 2021  
In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 sweeping through Europe in the current wave, Germany has announced new measures will be enforced "at the latest" from Dec. 28. The new measures include the closure of nightclubs, the banning of spectators at large musical, sporting and cultural events, and more.

Restrictions will also be introduced for private gatherings, with 10 or fewer people allowed to gather together indoors and outdoors. These rules apply to people who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated. Children under the age of 14 will be exempt.

Unvaccinated individuals will only be permitted to meet with one other household.

Germany has counted 462 deaths from COVID-19 and 24,428 new positive cases in the last 24 hours.


