France and Germany Reinstate National Lockdowns Due to the Rise in Virus Cases

As Europe confronts a second wave of COVID-19, France and Germany have reinstated national lockdowns in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Beginning this Friday, October 30th, people in France will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential work or medical reasons.

President Emmanuel Macron said that France risked being "overwhelmed by a second wave that no doubt will be harder than the first".

Chancellor Angela Merkel announced safety measures including the closure of restaurants, bars, theatres, and gyms. German health officials said today that another 89 people had died in the past 24 hours, with a record 16,774 infections.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said:

"We are deep in the second wave... I think that this year's Christmas will be a different Christmas."

