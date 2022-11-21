Composers Concordance and Eclectic Music EXtravaganza  Present  EMX Meets CompCord at Hošek Contemporary Gallery

On November 22nd at 7pm at Hošek Contemporary Gallery, Composers Concordance & Eclectic Music eXtravaganza present a chamber music event with an array of eclectic musicians.

The venue is located on The Motor Ship Heimatland, on the Spree river in the middle of Berlin.

The program features sopranos Heather Green and Ljiljana Winkler, Peter Oswald on trumpet,pianist Felix Roemer, Christian Kuehn on electric guitar, artist/writer David Nicholson, drummer/EMX co-director Philipp Bernhardt, and composer/guitarist/co-director of both CompCord and EMX Gene Pritsker.

The program will feature three world premieres of Pritsker's music, including 'Pandemic Dance #15,' for electric guitar and drum set; 'Elegy,' a prelude to a new opera he is writing with David Nicholson; and 'overkYll,' based on a poem by Anton Humpe. Other world premieres include 'Star Song; A Lullaby' by Heather Green, and 'Hemorrhage' by Christian Kuehn. Plus music by William Anderson, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, Felix Roemer, and Will Rowe.

TICKETS €20 at the door

Composers:

William Anderson, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper,

Heather Green, Christian Kuehn,

Gene Pritsker, Felix Roemer, Will Rowe

Performers:

Ljiljana Winkler, Heather Green: sopranos

Peter Oswald: trumpet

Christian Kuehn, Gene Pritsker: guitars

Felix Roemer: piano

Philipp Bernhardt: drums

Poets/Writers:

Anton Humpe, David Nicholson, Heather Green, Christian Kuehn, William Anderson, Val Coleman, Russell Edson.