Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Composers Concordance and Eclectic Music EXtravaganza  Present  EMX Meets CompCord at Hošek Contemporary Gallery

The event is on November 22nd at 7pm.

Nov. 21, 2022  
Composers Concordance and Eclectic Music EXtravaganza  Present  EMX Meets CompCord at Hošek Contemporary Gallery

On November 22nd at 7pm at Hošek Contemporary Gallery, Composers Concordance & Eclectic Music eXtravaganza present a chamber music event with an array of eclectic musicians.

The venue is located on The Motor Ship Heimatland, on the Spree river in the middle of Berlin.

The program features sopranos Heather Green and Ljiljana Winkler, Peter Oswald on trumpet,pianist Felix Roemer, Christian Kuehn on electric guitar, artist/writer David Nicholson, drummer/EMX co-director Philipp Bernhardt, and composer/guitarist/co-director of both CompCord and EMX Gene Pritsker.

The program will feature three world premieres of Pritsker's music, including 'Pandemic Dance #15,' for electric guitar and drum set; 'Elegy,' a prelude to a new opera he is writing with David Nicholson; and 'overkYll,' based on a poem by Anton Humpe. Other world premieres include 'Star Song; A Lullaby' by Heather Green, and 'Hemorrhage' by Christian Kuehn. Plus music by William Anderson, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, Felix Roemer, and Will Rowe.

TICKETS €20 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

William Anderson, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper,

Heather Green, Christian Kuehn,

Gene Pritsker, Felix Roemer, Will Rowe

Performers:

Ljiljana Winkler, Heather Green: sopranos

Peter Oswald: trumpet

Christian Kuehn, Gene Pritsker: guitars

Felix Roemer: piano

Philipp Bernhardt: drums

Poets/Writers:

Anton Humpe, David Nicholson, Heather Green, Christian Kuehn, William Anderson, Val Coleman, Russell Edson.




Review: MOULIN ROUGE! at Musical Dome Koln Photo
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! at Musical Dome Koln
Baz Luhrmann's masterpiece found its way to the stage back in 2019 and took audiences and critics by storm. The multi-awarded piece has finally arrived in the German Musical cosmos, ready to shine!
New Musical by Todd Almond & Ben Toth to be Presented as Part of the Deutsche Musical Photo
New Musical by Todd Almond & Ben Toth to be Presented as Part of the Deutsche Musical Akademie's schreib:maschine
Selections of a new musical by Todd Almond (lyrics) and Ben Toth (music) will be presented as part of the Deutsche Musical Akademie’s schreib:maschine at 7pm on Monday, November 7th, at the famed Neuköllner Oper in Berlin. 
EMX Meets CompCord at Hošek Contemporary Gallery Photo
EMX Meets CompCord at Hošek Contemporary Gallery
On November 22nd at 7pm at Hošek Contemporary Gallery, Composers Concordance & Eclectic Music eXtravaganza present a chamber music event with an array of eclectic musicians. The venue is located on The Motor Ship Heimatland, on the Spree river in the middle of Berlin.
POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEUMSTANCE to Launch US National Tour in 2023 Photo
POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEUMSTANCE to Launch US National Tour in 2023
Destined to become a new holiday classic and tradition, the first US national tour of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance will launch in 2023 and plans to make its way to Broadway.

More Hot Stories For You


New Musical by Todd Almond & Ben Toth to be Presented as Part of the Deutsche Musical Akademie's schreib:maschineNew Musical by Todd Almond & Ben Toth to be Presented as Part of the Deutsche Musical Akademie's schreib:maschine
November 4, 2022

Selections of a new musical by Todd Almond (lyrics) and Ben Toth (music) will be presented as part of the Deutsche Musical Akademie’s schreib:maschine at 7pm on Monday, November 7th, at the famed Neuköllner Oper in Berlin. 
BAT OUT OF HELL – THE MUSICAL International Tour is Headed to Auckland, Düsseldorf, and More in 2023BAT OUT OF HELL – THE MUSICAL International Tour is Headed to Auckland, Düsseldorf, and More in 2023
October 31, 2022

New and returning cast members have been announced for the International tour of Bat Out Of Hell. Learn more about where the musical is headed next!
EMX Meets CompCord at Hošek Contemporary GalleryEMX Meets CompCord at Hošek Contemporary Gallery
October 25, 2022

On November 22nd at 7pm at Hošek Contemporary Gallery, Composers Concordance & Eclectic Music eXtravaganza present a chamber music event with an array of eclectic musicians. The venue is located on The Motor Ship Heimatland, on the Spree river in the middle of Berlin.
POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEUMSTANCE to Launch US National Tour in 2023POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEUMSTANCE to Launch US National Tour in 2023
October 21, 2022

Destined to become a new holiday classic and tradition, the first US national tour of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance will launch in 2023 and plans to make its way to Broadway.
SIEGFRIEND Comes to the Berlin Opera Beginning TonightSIEGFRIEND Comes to the Berlin Opera Beginning Tonight
October 20, 2022

Siegfried, the son of Siegmund and Sieglinde, is young and dynamic an. Raised by the devious Nibelung dwarf, Mime, he does not know his parents. All that remains of his father are fragments of a sword. Siegfried forges its steel into a new, powerful weapon with which he slays the dragon Fafner. Fafner had been guarding the ring that Siegfried now takes for himself. And he wins over Brünnhilde, whom he awakens from sleep.