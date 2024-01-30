Composers Concordance Presents MUSIC & FILM @ WESTBETH This March

On March 2nd at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents Music & Film @ Westbeth, an event combining cutting-edge short films with contemporary music composition.

Performing live to films by Roxana Avila, Imelda O'Reilly, and Cecilia Mandrile is the renowned CompCord Ensemble: Jessica Bowers - mezzo soprano, Charles Coleman - baritone, Lynn Bechtold - violin, Christof Knoche - bass clarinet, Jai Jeffryes - piano, Troy Rinker - double bass, and David Cossin - drum set, conducted by Gene Pritsker.

Featured on the program are the animated Tango opera 'The Tunnel' with music by Carlos José Castro Mora; 'Bricks, Beds and Sheep's Heads' with music Seth Boustead; 'The Seamonster and the Milk Thistle' with music by Gene Pritsker; and 'Project Imaginaire (Robin)' with music by Lynn Bechtold.

Composers Concordance presents

Music & Film @ Westbeth

New Films with Live Music

Saturday, March 2nd, 2024

7pm

Westbeth

55 Bethune St, NYC

FREE EVENT

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Seth Boustead, Lynn Bechtold, Dan Cooper,

Carlos José Castro Mora, Gene Pritsker

Filmmakers:

Imelda O'Reilly, Cecilia Mandrile, Roxana Avila

Performers:

CompCord Ensemble

Jessica Bowers - mezzo soprano

Charles Coleman - baritone

Lynn Bechtold - violin

Christof Knoche - bass clarinet

Jai Jeffryes - piano

Troy Rinker - double bass

David Cossin - drum set

Gene Pritsker - conductor

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.