Composers Concordance Presents MUSIC & FILM @ WESTBETH This March

An event combining cutting-edge short films with contemporary music composition.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

TRISTAN UND ISOLDE Returns to Semperoper This Month Photo 1 TRISTAN UND ISOLDE Returns to Semperoper This Month
DIE JUDIN VON TOLEDO Comes to Semperoper Next Month Photo 2 DIE JUDIN VON TOLEDO Comes to Semperoper Next Month

Composers Concordance Presents MUSIC & FILM @ WESTBETH This March

On March 2nd at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents Music & Film @ Westbeth, an event combining cutting-edge short films with contemporary music composition.

 

Performing live to films by Roxana Avila, Imelda O'Reilly, and Cecilia Mandrile is the renowned CompCord Ensemble: Jessica Bowers - mezzo soprano, Charles Coleman - baritone, Lynn Bechtold - violin, Christof Knoche - bass clarinet, Jai Jeffryes - piano, Troy Rinker - double bass, and David Cossin - drum set, conducted by Gene Pritsker.

 

Featured on the program are the animated Tango opera 'The Tunnel' with music by Carlos José Castro Mora; 'Bricks, Beds and Sheep's Heads' with music Seth Boustead; 'The Seamonster and the Milk Thistle' with music by Gene Pritsker; and 'Project Imaginaire (Robin)' with music by Lynn Bechtold.

 

Composers Concordance presents

Music & Film @ Westbeth

 

New Films with Live Music

 

Saturday, March 2nd, 2024

7pm

Westbeth

55 Bethune St, NYC

 

FREE EVENT

 

Facebook

Live Stream

 

Composers:

Seth Boustead, Lynn Bechtold, Dan Cooper,

Carlos José Castro Mora, Gene Pritsker

 

Filmmakers:

Imelda O'Reilly, Cecilia Mandrile, Roxana Avila

 

Performers:

CompCord Ensemble

Jessica Bowers - mezzo soprano

Charles Coleman - baritone

Lynn Bechtold - violin

Christof Knoche - bass clarinet

Jai Jeffryes - piano

Troy Rinker - double bass

David Cossin - drum set

Gene Pritsker - conductor

 

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.



RELATED STORIES - Germany

1
DIE JUDIN VON TOLEDO Comes to Semperoper Next Month Photo
DIE JUDIN VON TOLEDO Comes to Semperoper Next Month

Die Uraufführung der mit Spannung erwarteten Oper »Die Jüdin von Toledo« ist einer der besonderen Höhepunkte in der Opernspielzeit 2023/24. Detlev Glanert komponierte im Auftrag der Sächsischen Staatsoper Dresden die Musik, Hans-Ulrich Treichel schrieb das Libretto für dieses außergewöhnliche Musiktheaterwerk.

2
TRISTAN UND ISOLDE Returns to Semperoper This Month Photo
TRISTAN UND ISOLDE Returns to Semperoper This Month

Richard Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde, conducted by Christian Thielemann, will be performed on 21 January 2024. This marks the role debut for Klaus Florian Vogt as Tristan and cast members include Camilla Nylund, Christa Mayer, Georg Zeppenfeld and Martin Gantner.

3
Video: See Selections From THESE GIRLS HAVE DEMONS, Presented In Berlin Photo
Video: See Selections From THESE GIRLS HAVE DEMONS, Presented In Berlin

Selections from These Girls Have Demons, a new rock musical by bookwriter/lyricist Meghan Brown and composer Sarah Taylor Ellis, were presented on December 18, 2023, as part of the Deutsche Musical Akademie's schreib:maschine at Berlin's Neuköllner Oper. Watch the video here!

4
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Germany! Winners include Oper Dortmund, Staatsoperette Dresden and more.

More Hot Stories For You

DIE JUDIN VON TOLEDO Comes to Semperoper Next MonthDIE JUDIN VON TOLEDO Comes to Semperoper Next Month
TRISTAN UND ISOLDE Returns to Semperoper This MonthTRISTAN UND ISOLDE Returns to Semperoper This Month
Video: See Selections From THESE GIRLS HAVE DEMONS, Presented In BerlinVideo: See Selections From THESE GIRLS HAVE DEMONS, Presented In Berlin
Haus Der Kunst In Munich Reveals Spring/summer 2024 Season HighlightsHaus Der Kunst In Munich Reveals Spring/summer 2024 Season Highlights

Videos

Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

Germany SHOWS
Lobby Hero in Germany Lobby Hero
The English Theatre of Hamburg (5/02-6/04)
Der Zauberlehrling (The Sorcerer's Apprentice) in Germany Der Zauberlehrling (The Sorcerer's Apprentice)
theater in medias res (3/17-12/31)VIDEOS CAST
DIE RÜCKKEHR VON PETER PAN in Germany DIE RÜCKKEHR VON PETER PAN
Theater Regensburg (11/04-2/11)
Lizard Boy in Germany Lizard Boy
The English Theatre of Hamburg (4/22-6/22)
China-Girl in Germany China-Girl
First Stage Theater (1/25-4/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You