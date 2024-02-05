Baritone Georgios Iatrou Joins Hamburg Opera For John Neumeier's THE ODYSSEY Revival

Iatrou's performances are scheduled for February 28 and March 1 & 2 at the Hamburg State Opera.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Review: DIE TROCKENSCHWIMMER at Boulevardtheater Bremen Photo 1 Review: DIE TROCKENSCHWIMMER at Boulevardtheater Bremen
Adele Announces Summer Shows in Europe: A 'Pop-Up Stadium Designed Around Whatever Show I Photo 2 Adele Announces Summer Shows in Europe
Composers Concordance Presents MUSIC & FILM @ WESTBETH This March Photo 3 Composers Concordance Presents MUSIC & FILM @ WESTBETH This March
DIE JUDIN VON TOLEDO Comes to Semperoper Next Month Photo 4 DIE JUDIN VON TOLEDO Comes to Semperoper Next Month

Baritone Georgios Iatrou Joins Hamburg Opera For John Neumeier's THE ODYSSEY Revival

Celebrated Greek baritone George Iatrou will join the stage of the Hamburg State Opera for the much-anticipated revival of John Neumeier's ballet "The Odyssey". The ballet, inspired by the Homeric epic and featuring music composed by George Couroupos, marks a significant milestone as it returns to the Hamburg State Opera to coincide with the celebrated American choreographer's 85th birthday.

Following his recent success as "Tiresias" in the European tour of Elli Papakonstantinou's "Bacchae", Georgios Iatrou makes a European comeback with a riveting portrayal of Demodocus, the mythical hero in Neumeier's rendition of "The Odyssey". The character, a blind Phaeacian shepherd and poet struggling with the aftermath of war, showcases Iatrou's vocal prowess as he navigates the intricacies of the unique aria composed for baritone.

In preparation for his role, Iatrou worked closely with composer George Couroupos, delving into the complexities of the aria. Describing the piece as vocally demanding, with extremes of range and emotional intensity, Iatrou emphasised the special connection with the instruments created specifically for the performance.

Iatrou's performances are scheduled for February 28 and March 1 & 2 at the Hamburg State Opera, with an encore performance in July as part of the German Opera Dance Festival.

"The Odyssey" had its world premiere in 1995 at the Athens Concert Hall, with music by Giorgos Kouroupos, choreography and direction by John Neumeier, and sets and costumes by Yannis Kokkos. George Kouroupos, the composer, received awards such as the N. Kazantzakis Prize and the International Benois de la Danse Prize (1996) for his symphonic ballet, a joint production of the Athens Concert Hall and the Hamburg State Opera.

Georgios Iatrou is one of the most versatile Greek singers. His repertoire varies from baroque to modern music and from opera to Lied, chanson and oratorio. He has performed in many theaters a.o. Cologne Opera, Aalto Theater Essen, Grand Theater Avignon, Greek National Opera, Toronto Opera, Theater Bonn, Olympia Music Theater and Theater Dortmund and halls a.o. Muziekgebow Amsterdam, National Concert Hall Ireland, Philharmonie Essen, Tonhalle in Düsseldorf, Megaron of Thessaloniki.

Performance Information & Tickets Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Germany

1
Review: DIE TROCKENSCHWIMMER at Boulevardtheater Bremen Photo
Review: DIE TROCKENSCHWIMMER at Boulevardtheater Bremen

'Trockenschwimmer' - eine herrlich amüsante Komödie, die das Publikum zum Lachen bringt und Marc Gelhart als Geheimtipp enthüllt!

2
Composers Concordance Presents MUSIC & FILM @ WESTBETH This March Photo
Composers Concordance Presents MUSIC & FILM @ WESTBETH This March

On March 2nd at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents Music & Film @ Westbeth, an event combining cutting-edge short films with contemporary music composition.

3
DIE JUDIN VON TOLEDO Comes to Semperoper Next Month Photo
DIE JUDIN VON TOLEDO Comes to Semperoper Next Month

Die Uraufführung der mit Spannung erwarteten Oper »Die Jüdin von Toledo« ist einer der besonderen Höhepunkte in der Opernspielzeit 2023/24. Detlev Glanert komponierte im Auftrag der Sächsischen Staatsoper Dresden die Musik, Hans-Ulrich Treichel schrieb das Libretto für dieses außergewöhnliche Musiktheaterwerk.

4
TRISTAN UND ISOLDE Returns to Semperoper This Month Photo
TRISTAN UND ISOLDE Returns to Semperoper This Month

Richard Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde, conducted by Christian Thielemann, will be performed on 21 January 2024. This marks the role debut for Klaus Florian Vogt as Tristan and cast members include Camilla Nylund, Christa Mayer, Georg Zeppenfeld and Martin Gantner.

More Hot Stories For You

Composers Concordance Presents MUSIC & FILM @ WESTBETH This MarchComposers Concordance Presents MUSIC & FILM @ WESTBETH This March
DIE JUDIN VON TOLEDO Comes to Semperoper Next MonthDIE JUDIN VON TOLEDO Comes to Semperoper Next Month
TRISTAN UND ISOLDE Returns to Semperoper This MonthTRISTAN UND ISOLDE Returns to Semperoper This Month
Video: See Selections From THESE GIRLS HAVE DEMONS, Presented In BerlinVideo: See Selections From THESE GIRLS HAVE DEMONS, Presented In Berlin

Videos

Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
View all Videos

Germany SHOWS
DIE RÜCKKEHR VON PETER PAN in Germany DIE RÜCKKEHR VON PETER PAN
Theater Regensburg (11/04-2/11)
Lizard Boy in Germany Lizard Boy
The English Theatre of Hamburg (4/22-6/22)
Der Zauberlehrling (The Sorcerer's Apprentice) in Germany Der Zauberlehrling (The Sorcerer's Apprentice)
theater in medias res (3/17-12/31)VIDEOS CAST
China-Girl in Germany China-Girl
First Stage Theater (1/25-4/17)
Lobby Hero in Germany Lobby Hero
The English Theatre of Hamburg (5/02-6/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You